Hansen Signs Set To Expand Operations In Moncton, New Brunswick

As one of the largest sign companies in Canada, the company plans to expand its workforce and enter the U.S. market.

The success and future expansion of a Moncton, New Brunswick-based corporate sign manufacturer in Canada is being recognized by the provincial government.

“Hansen Signs is a true New Brunswick success story of a small family business that aimed high and achieved tremendous success,” said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Greg Turner, who is also minister responsible for Opportunities NB. “We are happy to support Hansen Signs in achieving their growth goals because sustainable, healthy and resilient small businesses are what make New Brunswick’s economy thrive.”

Founded in 1979, Hansen Signs has more than 40 employees and has become one of the largest sign companies in Canada. The company has won multiple awards, including one from the Sign Association of Canada for the design of a new logo for Sign Expo Canada, and two at the Best of Canada’s Sign Industry Awards.

“Our proven process has enabled us to align with our clients’ needs and build strong, sustainable and collaborative relationships that ensure we always provide a quality, cost-effective solution,” said Nick Hansen, president and CEO of Hansen Signs. “We pride ourselves on our ability to bring value to our clients through innovative solutions and exceptional service. Our dedication to continuous improvement and strategic investments ensure that we grow with our client base.”

The company plans to expand its workforce as it seeks to strengthen relationships with existing clients and develop a strategy for entering the United States market.

The new positions will include operations managers, production staff, a sales manager, project managers, project coordinators, an estimator, a social media co-ordinator and lead designers. Hiring has begun and employment opportunities are listed on local, national and international job boards.

Opportunities NB will provide financial assistance of up to $80,000 to help the company create 15 full-time positions by the end of 2026. This investment is estimated to create up to $1.74 million in direct provincial GDP.

Opportunities NB is a Crown corporation and the lead economic development agency for the province. It seeks to attract and support opportunities to stimulate the economy and create jobs by providing support services for businesses across the province.