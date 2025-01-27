Haleon Will Invest $54.2M In Richmond, Virginia R&D Facility

Haleon, a global consumer health company, is investing $54.2 million to upgrade its research & development (R&D) facility in Richmond, Virginia. The modernization will enable the company to expand its research capabilities.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for Haleon,” said company North America President Lisa Paley. “Our investment in the modernization of the lab space at our Research & Development facility is an investment in delivering on our mission of everyday health with humanity as well as the Richmond community. We are further excited by our partnership with the Commonwealth to co-fund a five-year paid internship program, with the State of Virginia to build Richmond as a Life Science Hub and develop the future workforce. Haleon is proud to give back to the community we call home.”

“Haleon’s choice to expand its research capabilities and upgrade its Richmond facility strengthens the Commonwealth’s pharmaceutical sector and highlights why Virginia is America’s Top State for Business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is a leader in healthcare innovation and this investment by Haleon underscores the Commonwealth’s pro-business environment.”

In addition to the physical investments, Haleon and the Commonwealth are launching the Haleon-Commonwealth Consumer Healthcare Internship Program for Advanced Life Sciences in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University. This five-year program is being supported by equal investments from Haleon and the state. Building off of Haleon’s existing talent development programs, this new consumer healthcare-focused internship will provide paid opportunities for undergraduate VCU students in the new Pharmaceutical Science degree program, as well as summer internships from undergraduate and graduate students from all of Virginia’s institutions of higher education.

“Haleon’s decision to upgrade their space here in Richmond is a vote of confidence in Virginia’s life sciences ecosystem and in where they want to invest and grow globally,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This modernization will bring new research that will bridge pharmaceutical science with economic growth.”



With roots in Richmond dating back to the 1960s, Haleon’s site has grown over time with various mergers and acquisitions. The team has reinvented itself and site capabilities to meet evolving consumer needs. Over time, many of Haleon’s world-class brands were either born or have grown from the site since its inception, including Advil, Emergen-C, and Robitussin. The company’s Richmond facility has specialized in research and development for decades. In recent years, the site has expanded its scope, growing headcount with 100 new team members since 2020.

Haleon will invest $54.2 million in a Richmond R&D facility, while also creating an internship program partnered with state government and Virginia Commonwealth University. (Photo: Virginia Business/Katherine Schulte)

“Experiential education is critical for students to hit the ground running when they graduate,” said Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy Dean Kelechi C. Ogbonna. “While students learn a great deal in the classroom, learning crystallizes for students when they take those skills and apply them to real-life situations like they’ll find in a lab or an internship. As workforce demand continues to grow in Virginia’s expanding life sciences sector, we are dedicated to providing unique learning opportunities for the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists, and we cannot accomplish this without partners like Haleon.”

“Haleon is a cornerstone of consumer healthcare R&D in Greater Richmond, and we value our longstanding relationship with the company,” said Greater Richmond Partnership President and CEO Jennifer Wakefield. “GRP is happy to have played a role in this important expansion project.”

In July 2022, Haleon launched as an independent company focused on consumer health, completing its demerger from then-parent pharmaceutical company GSK. The brands within the Haleon product portfolio have been providing solutions for consumers across the globe for decades and are trusted, recognized, and recommended by healthcare professionals. Haleon’s Richmond, VA site is home to its R&D Center of Excellence with critical technical functions collocated at the site including: consumer science, formulation development, process scale up, analytical test method development, microbiology, product stability, packaging design, and clinical supplies.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. The Governor approved a performance-based grant of $950,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.