Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Virginia

Haleon Will Invest $54.2M In Richmond, Virginia R&D Facility

The consumer health company will launch an internship program with the state government and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Haleon, a global consumer health company, is investing $54.2 million to upgrade its research & development (R&D) facility in Richmond, Virginia. The modernization will enable the company to expand its research capabilities.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for Haleon,” said company North America President Lisa Paley. “Our investment in the modernization of the lab space at our Research & Development facility is an investment in delivering on our mission of everyday health with humanity as well as the Richmond community. We are further excited by our partnership with the Commonwealth to co-fund a five-year paid internship program, with the State of Virginia to build Richmond as a Life Science Hub and develop the future workforce. Haleon is proud to give back to the community we call home.”

“Haleon’s choice to expand its research capabilities and upgrade its Richmond facility strengthens the Commonwealth’s pharmaceutical sector and highlights why Virginia is America’s Top State for Business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is a leader in healthcare innovation and this investment by Haleon underscores the Commonwealth’s pro-business environment.”

In addition to the physical investments, Haleon and the Commonwealth are launching the Haleon-Commonwealth Consumer Healthcare Internship Program for Advanced Life Sciences in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University. This five-year program is being supported by equal investments from Haleon and the state. Building off of Haleon’s existing talent development programs, this new consumer healthcare-focused internship will provide paid opportunities for undergraduate VCU students in the new Pharmaceutical Science degree program, as well as summer internships from undergraduate and graduate students from all of Virginia’s institutions of higher education.

“Haleon’s decision to upgrade their space here in Richmond is a vote of confidence in Virginia’s life sciences ecosystem and in where they want to invest and grow globally,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This modernization will bring new research that will bridge pharmaceutical science with economic growth.”

With roots in Richmond dating back to the 1960s, Haleon’s site has grown over time with various mergers and acquisitions. The team has reinvented itself and site capabilities to meet evolving consumer needs. Over time, many of Haleon’s world-class brands were either born or have grown from the site since its inception, including Advil, Emergen-C, and Robitussin.  The company’s Richmond facility has specialized in research and development for decades. In recent years, the site has expanded its scope, growing headcount with 100 new team members since 2020.

Virginia
Haleon will invest $54.2 million in a Richmond R&D facility, while also creating an internship program partnered with state government and Virginia Commonwealth University. (Photo: Virginia Business/Katherine Schulte)

“Experiential education is critical for students to hit the ground running when they graduate,” said Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy Dean Kelechi C. Ogbonna. “While students learn a great deal in the classroom, learning crystallizes for students when they take those skills and apply them to real-life situations like they’ll find in a lab or an internship. As workforce demand continues to grow in Virginia’s expanding life sciences sector, we are dedicated to providing unique learning opportunities for the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists, and we cannot accomplish this without partners like Haleon.”

“Haleon is a cornerstone of consumer healthcare R&D in Greater Richmond, and we value our longstanding relationship with the company,” said Greater Richmond Partnership President and CEO Jennifer Wakefield. “GRP is happy to have played a role in this important expansion project.”  

In July 2022, Haleon launched as an independent company focused on consumer health, completing its demerger from then-parent pharmaceutical company GSK. The brands within the Haleon product portfolio have been providing solutions for consumers across the globe for decades and are trusted, recognized, and recommended by healthcare professionals. Haleon’s Richmond, VA site is home to its R&D Center of Excellence with critical technical functions collocated at the site including: consumer science, formulation development, process scale up, analytical test method development, microbiology, product stability, packaging design, and clinical supplies. 

 The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. The Governor approved a performance-based grant of $950,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

Check out all the latest news related to Virginia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Foreign Direct Investment, Healthcare, Industries, Pharmaceuticals, Research & Development, Site Selection Factors, USA - Southeast, Virginia

foreign direct investment, Greater Richmond Partnership, Haleon, research and development, Richmond, Single Location, Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Economic Development Partnership

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives

Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

Dallas-Fort Worth Region Welcomes Micron, Agile Cold Storage, Fonroche Lighting

Next

2024 Deals Of The Year & Impact Awards

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly