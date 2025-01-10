Contact Us

Gulfstream Aerospace Expands Service Center in Arizona

Expanding its existing Mesa facilities, this is the sixth U.S. customer support service center for the global aircraft manufacturer.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has marked the official opening of its new Customer Support service center at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona. The new service center can accommodate up to 13 large-cabin Gulfstream aircraft simultaneously with the capability to support maintenance and avionics services, inspections, and drop-in support for all Gulfstream models. This is in addition to the company’s existing Mesa west campus, which can hold up to 10 large- and mid-cabin aircraft. 

Gulfstream has invested more than $130 million in the 225,000-square-foot maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Mesa, which was originally announced in 2021. To meet customer demand ahead of Mesa Service Center’s completion, Gulfstream opened a facility and began offering service in 2022, adding more hangar space in the fall of 2023.

“The opening of Gulfstream’s new Mesa Service Center aligns with our strategic vision to provide the industry’s most modern service network, sustainably designed to serve our customers where and when they need us,” said Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream. “Thanks to the investments we’ve made in workforce development and on-the-job training, our Mesa team is well prepared to offer customers based in the Western United States and those traveling through the region the same high-quality service and safety measures that they have experienced across our worldwide network.”

(Photo: courtesy Arizona Commerce Authority)

Gulfstream’s Mesa operations have already brought more than 250 new jobs to the region, with an additional 100 more expected this year. To promote workforce development, Gulfstream has partnered with local educational institutions to offer training including apprenticeship and internship programs. 

The new service center is expected to receive U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification later this year. The facility was designed to support Gulfstream’s commitment to sustainability and was built to operate with enhanced environmental efficiency through recycled, regional and lower emissions materials, as well as solutions to reduce power and water consumption, redirect construction waste to recycling, and optimize energy performance. The Mesa campus also features an on-site fuel farm that includes a 30,000-gallon tank dedicated to storing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends.

Gulfstream Customer Support’s service network also includes modernized facilities in: Van Nuys, California; Appleton, Wisconsin; Fort Worth, Texas; Palm Beach, Florida; Farnborough, England; and the recently completed Savannah Service Center East in Georgia.

The Savannah Service Center East opened in July 2024, located at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Savannah Service Center East added more than 200 new jobs and significantly expands Gulfstream’s maintenance, repair and overhaul facility capabilities in the region.

“We continue to expand and enhance our service capabilities in support of the continued growth of Gulfstream’s next-generation fleet including the recently certified G700,” said Derek Zimmerman, president, Gulfstream Customer Support at the time. “The Savannah Service Center East expansion is part of our long-term strategic plan to create the industry’s most modern and sustainable service network, while significantly enhancing access and convenience for our customers.”

There are currently more than 3,200 Gulfstream aircraft in service around the world. Together with parent company General Dynamics, Gulfstream consistently invests in the future, dedicating resources to researching and developing innovative new aircraft, technologies and services.

