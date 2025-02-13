Growing Companies Choose Texas For HQ, Food Industry Projects

G raze Robotics recently celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Plano, Texas. The move is milestone in the autonomous commercial landscaping solutions company’s growth as it continues to expand its presence and support its rapidly growing customer base across Texas and beyond.

Graze Robotics will be housed in the new L2 Companies facility, which has been built to accommodate L2 Companies’ expanding portfolio of businesses. L2 Companies, led by Logan Fahey Franz and Luke Franz, invests in and manages a diverse group of companies, including green industry service-based businesses and cutting-edge technology enterprises. The facility will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, reinforcing L2’s commitment to fostering advancements in automation and sustainable solutions.

“Texas has been at the heart of our growth story, and we are thrilled to officially establish our headquarters in Plano,” said Logan Fahey, CEO of Graze Robotics. “With the largest share of our customer base located in Texas — spanning solar farms, airports, municipalities, and golf courses — this move allows us to be closer to the industries we serve and continue driving innovation in autonomous commercial landscaping. Being part of the L2 Companies facility also aligns with our vision of collaboration and industry advancement.”

Graze Robotics has rapidly become a leader in sustainable, AI-driven robotic mowing and landscaping solutions, revolutionizing the way large-scale properties maintain their grounds. The new headquarters will serve as the central hub for innovation, customer support, and operational excellence, strengthening the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge automation solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. It will also host training sessions and hands-on showcases for customers looking to integrate autonomous solutions into their operations.

“We are excited to deepen our roots in Texas and continue our mission to transform the commercial landscaping industry,” added Fahey. “This is just the beginning of a new chapter for Graze Robotics, and we look forward to building a strong future alongside our customers, partners, and the Plano community.”

Paris Baguette Brings First North American Manufacturing Plant To Texas

Bakery café franchise Paris Baguette has announced a major milestone in its North American expansion with the construction of its first-ever bakery manufacturing plant in Burleson, TX. The investment is a key step in strengthening Paris Baguette’s supply chain as the brand continues its aggressive growth across the U.S. and Canada. The facility is set to break ground this summer, with completion expected in 2027.

The 260,000-square-foot plant will serve as a vital hub for supplying Paris Baguette’s growing network of cafés across North and Central America. With an investment of $160 million from Paris Baguette North America, the project is also receiving $14 million in support from local and state authorities, including $10 million from Burleson and Johnson County governments and tax benefits from Texas state officials. The plant will create 450 new jobs, making Paris Baguette North America one of the top five employers in the county.

Paris Baguette recently unveiled a collection of handcrafted cakes and chocolate-covered strawberry treats for Valentine’s Day.

“This expansion marks a significant step forward in our mission to bring the Paris Baguette experience to even more communities,” said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. “With this new facility, we are not only reinforcing our supply chain but also ensuring that we can continue offering the best in class, high-quality baked goods to our growing base of loyal guests. We are incredibly grateful for the support of Burleson, Johnson County and the state of Texas in making this vision a reality.”

Paris Baguette is poised for a groundbreaking 2025, with plans to award 200 more franchises and open over 100 new cafés, including new markets like Connecticut, Missouri, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Indiana, Idaho, Delaware, Guam and Puerto Rico. The brand aims to surpass 300 cafés in North America this year.

Coast Packing Breaks Ground In Amarillo

Coast Packing Company, a 103-year-old, fourth-generation family-owned and operated business based in Vernon, California, recently broke ground for its state-of-the-art Edible Fats and Oils Refinery and Packaging Facility in Amarillo, TX. This expansion project will allow the company to produce high quality animal fat shortenings, including lard and beef tallow, in the U.S.

“This groundbreaking marks not just the start of construction, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Coast Packing Company and the Amarillo community,” said Eric R. Gustafson, CEO of Coast Packing Company. “For over a century, Coast has been committed to quality, innovation, and tradition in the food industry. Our new state-of-the-art facility in Amarillo will allow us to continue leading the industry in animal fat shortenings while creating new opportunities for local families, supporting economic growth, and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. We are honored to partner with this vibrant community and look forward to many successful years ahead.”

Digital rendering of Coast Packing Company’s new Edible Oils Refinery and Packaging Facility. (PRNewsfoto/Coast Packing Company)

Coast Packing Company breaks ground on its new Amarillo facility. (PRNewsfoto/Coast Packing Company)

“Coast’s new facility will create new opportunities for our workforce, contribute to economic growth and further solidify Amarillo’s reputation as a prime location for business expansion,” said Mayor Cole Stanley, City of Amarillo. “We are thrilled to welcome Coast Packing Company to Amarillo. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability aligns perfectly with the values of our community.”

Coast Packing Company’s new facility is slated to open in Summer 2026, and the project is expected to create 30 new jobs initially, with plans to expand to 60 people in the coming years. Additionally, the facility will modernize operations, enhance efficiency, and reinforce Coast Packing’s position as the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the U.S. The company is committed to sustainability, and the new facility will integrate advanced technology to ensure efficient operations and environmentally responsible practices.

The facility, designed and built in partnership with Food Tech, Inc., a Boston-based leader in food and beverage facility construction, will include several cutting-edge components. The Refinery Building will be a 10,000-square-foot, four-level steel structure with insulated panels reaching 80 feet in height, dedicated to refining edible fats and oils. The Boiler House will be constructed of CMU Block and the Tank Farm will feature twelve 30-foot-tall carbon steel tanks for storing raw materials delivered via a new rail siding. The Packaging and Warehouse Building will span 36,000 square feet and house packing operations, a warehouse, and office space. This building will be constructed with tilt-up concrete walls and designed to meet the highest safety and sanitary standards.

Realtor.com® Picks Austin For New HQ

Online real estate services provider Realtor.com® will relocate its corporate headquarters to Austin, TX from Santa Clara, CA. With the move, the company has made Austin its top hiring location and has committed to the long-term growth of its team and office footprint in Texas.

Over the last few years, Realtor.com has invested in its Austin location through hiring, supporting the local community through numerous charitable events, and developing new talent through its Austin-based internship program. The company plans to invest in further talent development in its headquarters.

Realtor.com’s new headquarters located in East Austin. (Photo: Realtor.com)

Robert Thomson, CEO, News Corp.; Texas Governor Abbott; and Damian Eales, CEO, Realtor.com® celebrated the announcement of Realtor.com®’s headquarters in Austin over dinner at the Governor’s Mansion. (Photo: Realtor.com)

“Austin and Texas offer a strong and growing talent pool, a powerhouse economy with unparalleled housing growth, affordability of living only matched by its aspirational lifestyle, expansive tech and academic communities, and a dynamic and vibrant city at the heart of the thriving state of Texas. There is no better place for us to call home,” said Damian Eales, CEO, Realtor.com. “Over the coming years we are committed to growing our presence by hiring great local talent and by bringing new recruits to Texas.”

“Basing Realtor.com in Texas puts our company at the heart of innovation and inspiration at a moment of national economic renaissance for America,” remarked Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, parent company of Realtor.com. “We are proud to be housed in a state which understands the crucial role played by business in providing opportunities for personal growth, professional success and community achievement. Our investment in Austin is a downpayment on The American Dream.”

“We are proud to welcome Realtor.com®’s corporate headquarters to Austin as they expand their presence in Texas, along with our state’s growing housing market,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Thanks to our unmatched business environment, no corporate or personal income taxes, and our highly skilled, young, and diverse workforce, Texas is the right place for Realtor.com. Companies like Realtor.com found a home where they have the freedom to grow their business and better serve their employees and customers. Working together, we will provide Realtor.com and their employees the freedom to thrive in our great state.”