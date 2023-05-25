Group C Media Acquires Continuity Insights Portfolio

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Group C Media, Inc. Acquires Continuity Insights Management Conference and ContinuityInsights.com

Red Bank, NJ – May 25, 2023 – Red Bank, NJ-based Group C Media, Inc., a leading B2B media company and parent company of Business Facilities, has acquired the portfolio of Continuity Insights from Pennsylvania-based Continuity Exchange, LLC. This strategic acquisition underscores Group C Media’s commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing its content portfolio.

Continuity Insights, which includes the Continuity Insights Management Conference and ContinuityInsights.com, delivers news and information to senior-level executives who are responsible for business continuity and disaster recovery planning for their organizations.

“In this day and age where cyber attacks, workplace violence and natural disasters can have a serious impact on a company’s day-to-day operations, delivering this content is critical,” said Ted Coene, Co-President of Group C Media. “Our existing audience of business owners and facility executives are heavily involved in business continuity planning, which makes the Continuity Insights brand a perfect complement to our portfolio.

“We are always searching for brands that are event-focused, and the Continuity Insights Management Conference has been an industry-leading event for the past 21 years,” Coene continued. “By combining our audiences and adding the strength of our marketing and editorial teams, we are confident we will be able to bring the event to new heights while delivering exceptional value to our audience and to our advertising partners.”

Bob Nakao, the founder and previous owner of the Continuity Insights brand, will remain on board as a consultant. “This is a great opportunity to grow both the Continuity Insights Management Conference and ContinuityInsights.com,” said Nakao. “Group C Media possesses the complementary infrastructure to take this brand to the next level.”

To learn more about Group C Media, visit www.groupc.com.

