groninger USA Will Invest $15.1M To Expand In North Carolina

groninger USA, LLC an international manufacturer of filling and closing machines for the pharmaceutical, consumer healthcare and cosmetics industries, has selected Charlotte, North Carolina for its expanded manufacturing operations. The company will invest $15.1 million and bring 60 new jobs to the Steele Creek submarket.

“Charlotte has been an outstanding home for our North American headquarters, and as our company grows, so does our need for additional space and talented employees,” said groninger USA CEO Philipp Hauser. “With its strategic location and world-class airport, Charlotte provides seamless connections to our customers and our parent company in Germany. Its thriving German community and strong workforce, as well as the invaluable partnerships we’ve developed here, make Charlotte an exceptional place for our headquarters, and we look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with the City and Mecklenburg County.”

groninger, a family-owned company based in Crailsheim, Germany, was founded by Horst Groninger, whose invention of the rotary piston pump allowed manufacturers to process cosmetic and pharmaceutical preparations more precisely and more hygienically. The company established its U.S. operations in Basking Ridge, NJ in 1997 and relocated to Charlotte in 2007. The company’s existing 27,500-square-foot facility opened in 2012 near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Charlotte location handles sales, service, and parts manufacturing for customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“groninger USA’s decision to expand their manufacturing operations in our city is a powerful testament to Charlotte’s dynamic business environment and our skilled workforce,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “This investment represents more than just new jobs — it’s a vote of confidence in our community’s potential, our commitment to advanced manufacturing, and our ability to attract world-class international companies. As we continue to build a robust, diverse economy, opportunities like this demonstrate why Charlotte is becoming a premier destination for global businesses and why our residents should be optimistic about our city’s bright future.”

groninger USA will invest $15.1 million in a Charlotte, NC facility, creating 60 jobs. (Photo: City of Charlotte)

groninger USA, in partnership with UNC Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College, has established a successful engineering apprenticeship program focused on workforce development and upward mobility, aligning with both city and county strategic initiatives.

The company plans to expand its current site and increase its workforce from 112 to 172 full-time employees over the next five years. The new positions will pay an average of $76,037.

“groninger’s expansion is an opportunity to create jobs in a variety of fields in our community. We are proud to foster an environment where local companies like groninger can be competitive,” said Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Chair Mark Jerrell. “The company’s track record of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, partnerships with our schools, colleges and universities, and support for Mecklenburg County priorities sets a strong example.”



This project was a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Economic Department Partnership of North Carolina, NC Community Colleges, and the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

In recent years, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have collaborated on economic development projects including the relocations and expansions of RXO, Siemens Energy, TTX, alpitronic Americas Inc., Albemarle Corporation, and Solve Industrial Motion Group. With this announcement of groninger’s expansion, the city and county have helped bring more than $455 million in capital investment and 1,351 new jobs.