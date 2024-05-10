Green New Energy Materials To Bring 545 Jobs To Lincoln County, NC

Green New Energy Materials, Inc., a China-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery parts, will establish its first U.S. operation in Lincoln County, North Carolina, creating 545 jobs. The company will invest $140 million in the community of Denver, leasing the largest new spec building in Lincoln Commerce Center, owned by Crow Holdings.

Green New Energy Materials, with strategic partners such as LG, Samsung, SKI, AESC, and Northvolt, manufactures battery separator products for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company specializes in research and development, manufacturing, and sales of these battery components, widely used in electric vehicles, energy storage, electric tools, and other industrial applications. The company’s new facility in Lincoln County will be its first in the United States and will manufacture these battery separator components to supply customers across North America.

“We would like to thank the strong and unwavering support from the State of North Carolina and Lincoln County for our project.” Jay Zhu, General Manager for Green New Energy Materials, said. “The United States has always been a key component of GNEM’s strategic plan of establishing clean energy supply chains worldwide. Today, we are bringing technologies refined for decades to the center of clean energy transformation, to the Old North State (North Carolina). GNEM will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing base and create more than 500 future-proof jobs.”

“North Carolina’s many competitive advantages as a business location shined brightly once again, and we welcome these new jobs and investment to our region,” Rep. Jason Saine said.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the positions will be nearly $58,000, which is above county average. The facility is expected to open next year.

“North Carolina’s momentum in the clean energy economy grows stronger every day, bringing great manufacturing jobs that will put money in the pockets of families in Lincoln County and all across the state,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “This investment is yet another example of the economic prosperity that clean energy can bring to our communities.”