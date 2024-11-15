T his week, Arizona launched a new semiconductor-focused Future48 Workforce Accelerator at GateWay Community College’s Central City Campus in Phoenix. Expected to be completed by 2026, the training facility will offer customized, hands-on training in support of the state’s rapidly expanding semiconductor industry. It will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and connect Arizonans to good-paying jobs in growing high-tech industries. Tech giants Intel and TSMC partnered on the facility’s design and training focus.

“From day one, my administration has been focused on putting Arizonans at the center of our booming economy, connecting them with the jobs of the future,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today we are at Gateway Community College to announce the fifth Future48 Workforce Accelerator program. This is an unparalleled opportunity for Arizonans to be job-ready for an industry that is powering the future. I am grateful to our partners at Gateway Community College and the Arizona Commerce Authority for helping us get this across the finish line.”

(Photo: Maricopa County Community College District)

The semiconductor training facility is supported by a $13 million investment from the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), $5 million from the Governor’s Office to support the overall effort and provide wraparound support to students including child care and transportation, and $4.5 million in federal appropriations led by Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema that will support equipment acquisition and curriculum development.

“We are incredibly excited to launch Arizona’s semiconductor-focused Future48 Workforce Accelerator in support of our state’s booming semiconductor industry,” said Sandra Watson, ACA President and CEO. “The accelerator represents a unique partnership between industry, academia, and government that embodies Arizona’s collaborative approach to workforce development. We’re grateful to all our partners on this facility including Governor Hobbs, Maricopa County Community College District, GateWay Community College, Senator Kelly, Intel, TSMC and NXP and more.”

The facility will feature a full-size mock clean room, providing students with firsthand experience across 11 customizable modular stations. Students will learn the basics of semiconductor processing including cleaning, probing, photolithography, and automated handling while offering training in maintenance, programming, and integration techniques involving robotic applications and industry devices.

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for our system,” said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) Chancellor. “The infusion of funding into this accelerator enables us to build on the success of our current semiconductor offerings. By expanding our capacity, we can strengthen the state’s growing talent pipeline while preparing our students for high-demand, high-skill jobs.”

“Intel is proud to support the Governor’s future-focused commitment to Arizona’s semiconductor workforce,” said Cindi Harper, Vice President Talent Planning and Acquisition, Intel Corporation. “With 45 years of Arizona manufacturing experience, Intel is well positioned to encourage and advance the ecosystem of innovation benefitting from today’s announcement. We applaud the efforts of the State of Arizona, the Arizona Commerce Authority, Maricopa Community Colleges, and others who are contributing to the success of this pioneering training facility.”

“When making the decision to build our advanced semiconductor manufacturing operation in the U.S., the ability to tap Arizona’s talent pipeline was one of the top considerations. The roles of engineers and technicians are vital to our fab operations, and collaboration with world-class higher-education institutions such as Arizona State University and the Maricopa Community Colleges is essential,” said Rose Castanares, president of TSMC Arizona. “TSMC Arizona is proud to be a supporter of Arizona’s Future48 semiconductor workforce accelerator. We look forward to continuing this work with Governor Hobbs, the Arizona Commerce Authority and many of our education partners to bolster the state’s semiconductor-ready workforce.”

Arizona’s Future48 Workforce Accelerators are supported through a $30 million investment from the ACA to build six new advanced manufacturing training facilities across the state in partnership with local community colleges. The new semiconductor Workforce Accelerator follows the previously-announced battery accelerator launched in partnership with Pinal County and Central Arizona College, as well as rural accelerators in Yuma and Kingman.

Sunlit Chemical Expands Global Reach In Phoenix

In more Greater Phoenix semiconductor news, late last month Sunlit Fluo & Chemical Co. Ltd., Taiwan’s premier semiconductor chemical supplier, expanded its international footprint with the grand opening of its first manufacturing facility outside of Asia – Sunlit Arizona, LLC. The new state-of-the-art plant will provide critical materials to support the U.S. semiconductor industry, reinforcing Sunlit’s role as a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The company’s $100-million investment marks a significant milestone for Sunlit as it establishes its U.S. operations. The 900,000-square-foot facility, built on 27 acres, is vertically integrated to optimize the production of high-purity hydrofluoric acid and other essential chemicals vital for semiconductor fabrication. Sunlit Arizona will be a critical partner to the more than 200 semiconductor-related companies in Arizona, which support the state’s thriving advanced manufacturing sector.

“Arizona’s semiconductor industry is booming, and Sunlit’s new manufacturing facility is the latest example of that,” said Gov. Hobbs. “Sunlit Arizona will create good-paying jobs and strengthen our manufacturing ecosystem. Through partnership and innovation, we will continue to solidify ourselves as the nation’s semiconductor powerhouse and create a thriving economy for all Arizonans.”

"Opening Sunlit Arizona is a major step forward in our company's growth and innovation journey," said Bryan Lin, President of Sunlit Group. "This facility will help semiconductor producers in Arizona and across the U.S. meet their production goals while advancing the technologies critical to the future of this industry. We are proud to bring our expertise to the state, which over the past few decades has become a global leader in semiconductor innovation and production." The plant's first phase is expected to create more than 50 local jobs by early 2025, with plans to scale up to 100 employees as production expands and new phases of investment roll out.

Greater Phoenix boasts one of the nation’s largest semiconductor-related talent pools, with over 140,000 workers employed in fields relevant to semiconductor manufacturing. Arizona universities produce 2,000 highly specialized semiconductor-related graduates annually, while over 35,000 students are currently enrolled in engineering programs across the state’s higher education institutions, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). This exceptional talent pipeline will support Sunlit’s long-term growth and the continued expansion of the semiconductor industry in the region.

“Phoenix prides itself on being a city where innovation and opportunity meet, and I am so glad that message resonated with Sunlit when I met with their leadership over the years and again in Taiwan last summer,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We’ve built a strong foundation that makes it easy for companies to enter our market and hit the ground running, ensuring they have the support they need to succeed from day one. Sunlit is joining an already strong supply chain in Phoenix that is creating great jobs and strengthening our local economy.”

“Sunlit’s five decades of high-quality production further broadens the local supply chain and provides companies an opportunity to work with another world-leader in chemical manufacturing,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO, GPEC. “Its entrance to the U.S. market expands Greater Phoenix’s influence on the national ecosystem, reaffirming the region’s position as a leader in semiconductor production.”

Rehrig Pacific Opens Manufacturing Facility In Buckeye

In late October, Rehrig Pacific, a leading manufacturer of integrated sustainable solutions for the supply chain and environmental waste industries, celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art, 264,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Buckeye, AZ.

“We are grateful for the support of our local and state partners,” said Will Rehrig, CEO of Rehrig Pacific. “Choosing Buckeye to build our plant was a great decision, allowing us to become part of a special community and build a lasting partnership with the city. This facility represents more than just a workplace—it embodies our mission and values, provides an innovative space for our people to grow and excel, and gives us the opportunity to deliver exceptional service to our customers while expanding for the future.”

Rehrig Pacific expects to create around 115 full-time positions within the plant. The building sits on a 35-acre site, providing the opportunity to double the facility to 500,000-square-feet in the future. The facility was designed for employees’ safety, comfort, and well-being. It is equipped with fully air-conditioned spaces, smart dock controls, 380 KW solar panels, EV charging stations, a water reclamation system, and more. “The grand opening represents an exciting new chapter for Rehrig Pacific in Arizona,” said ACA’s Watson. “Rehrig’s new manufacturing facility highlights the state’s sustainability leadership and showcases continued manufacturing growth in the West Valley and statewide. Congratulations to Will Rehrig and the entire Rehrig Pacific team on this milestone–we look forward to supporting Rehrig Pacific’s success in Buckeye.” (Photos: ACA)

“As Greater Phoenix’s prominence in manufacturing increases at the national scale, regional leaders have prioritized the development of the circular economy to ensure sustainability and clean solutions,” said GPEC’s Camacho. “Rehrig Pacific’s operations in Buckeye will drive these fundamentals for a modern, expansive supply chain.”

“Rehrig Pacific is an incredible business and community partner for the city of Buckeye,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn. “Their high-tech facility checks all the boxes for our growing city, providing a great place to work for our residents, creating sustainable products, being a catalyst for future development in the corridor, and supporting our community events.”