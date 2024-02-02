Grainger To Establish Distribution Center Near Houston, TX

The site, which will be known as the Houston Texas Distribution Center, will open in 2026 and be located in Hockley, about 37 miles northwest of Houston in Harris County.

Grainger, a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating products, will establish a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Texas, the company said on Wednesday.

“Our customers want the right product, in the right place, in the right quantity, at the right time,” said Rob Reynolds, Grainger Senior Vice President, Branch and DC Operations. “Greater Houston is an ideal location because it’s geographically close to current and potential customers, and it sits in the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States.”

Houston is the fourth-largest city in the U.S., and has had more than 760 expansion and relocation projects in last two years, according to the Greater Houston Partnership.

Meanwhile, Harris County is the third-most populous county in the nation and the No. 1 county in exported goods in the U.S., according to Harris County Economic Development.

The Houston Texas Distribution Center will house more than 250,000 industrial supply items and employ roughly 400 people.

Groundbreaking is expected this spring. Once operational, the Hockley, Texas, site will be one of Grainger’s largest U.S. facilities, according to the company.

Grainger currently operates more than 45 locations in Texas, including six branches within Houston. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers worldwide.