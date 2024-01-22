Google Makes $1B Investment In United Kingdom

The Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, facility will be on a 33-acre site that the multinational tech company purchased in 2020.

Google’s investment in the United Kingdom continues with its construction of a new data center.

The Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, facility — a $1 billion investment — will be on a 33-acre site that the multinational tech company purchased in 2020.

“The Waltham Cross data centre represents our latest investment in the UK and the wider digital economy at large,” said Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. “This investment builds upon our Saint Giles and Kings Cross office developments, our multi-year research collaboration agreement with the University of Cambridge, and the Grace Hopper subsea cable that connects the UK with the United States and Spain.”

The center, according to Porat, will help meet growing demand for Google’s artificial intelligence and cloud services.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Google’s investment is a testament to the fact that the UK is a center of excellence in technology, with “huge potential for growth.”

“Foreign investment creates jobs and grows all regions of our economy and investments like this will help to drive growth in the decade ahead,” Sunak said. “I will continue to back businesses to invest and innovate here in the UK.”

Google has operated in the UK for more than two decades and employs 7,000 people in the country. Its existing UK investments include a multi-year research collaboration agreement with the University of Cambridge and the 2022 purchase of Central Saint Giles Development.

The data centers power services such as Google Cloud, Workspace, and more.