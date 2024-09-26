Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Industries » Data Centers

Google Investing $3.3B In Its South Carolina Data Centers

The tech giant will locate two data center campuses in Dorchester County, SC while expanding its existing facility in Berkeley County, SC.

Google is growing its footprint in South Carolina by establishing two new data center campuses in Dorchester County and expanding its existing data center campus in Berkeley County. The company’s combined investment of $3.3 billion will create hundreds of new jobs across both counties. Data centers support the company’s digital services including Google Cloud, Search and Maps, with Google having 17 operational data center campuses in the U.S.

“Today marks a significant milestone in Google’s collaboration with South Carolina,” said Google Global Vice President of Cloud Supply Chain and Operations Monique Picou. “Our continued investment is a testament to the state’s exceptional workforce and thriving business environment. Google data centers are the backbone of digital services that underpin our modern lives, along with tech and innovation like AI. We’re grateful for the collaboration with leaders in the state to not only grow our digital infrastructure here but contribute to this thriving community.”

Photo: Adobe Stock/Sundry Photography

The new Dorchester County facilities, located in the Pine Hill Business Campus in Ridgeville and Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George, represent a $2 billion investment and will create 200 new operational jobs. These facilities will support growing demand for the company’s cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI).

In Berkeley County, Google will invest $1.3 billion to expand its existing data center campus, located in the Mount Holly Commerce Park in Moncks Corner, and support continued job growth. Established in 2007, the Berkeley County operation was the company’s first in South Carolina.

Said Governor Henry McMaster, Google’s latest investment will strengthen South Carolina’s position as an emerging leader in technology and innovation. We are proud to support Google’s operations in Dorchester and Berkeley counties and look forward to the many opportunities our continued partnership will create for our people.”

“We are thrilled Google has once again chosen to invest in South Carolina by establishing two new data center campuses in our state and expanding existing operations. The company’s significant investment of $3.3 billion will greatly benefit the Dorchester and Berkeley communities and beyond for years to come,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

Check out all the latest news related to South Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Artificial Intelligence, Business/Industrial/Research Parks, Capital Investment, Data Centers, Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Single Location, Site Selection Factors, South Carolina, Technology, USA - Southeast

Berkeley County, data centers, Dorchester County, Google, south carolina

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Business climate. Workforce. Innovation. Infrastructure. Quality of life. Minnesota consistently ranks high for the factors important to success. 

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Rosenbauer Perspective | Star of the North

Business climate. Workforce. Innovation. Infrastructure. Quality of life. Minnesota consistently ranks high for the factors important to success.  Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. See what role being located in Minnesota plays in their unmatched success.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden, Alabama: The Talent Is Still Here

The fastest growing economy in the country is right here in the Southeast—and Gadsden, Alabama is centrally located for success.

Previous

GN To Move Headquarters To Shakopee, Minnesota

Next

Where Are The Top Life Sciences Markets?

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly