Google Investing $3.3B In Its South Carolina Data Centers

Google is growing its footprint in South Carolina by establishing two new data center campuses in Dorchester County and expanding its existing data center campus in Berkeley County. The company’s combined investment of $3.3 billion will create hundreds of new jobs across both counties. Data centers support the company’s digital services including Google Cloud, Search and Maps, with Google having 17 operational data center campuses in the U.S.

“Today marks a significant milestone in Google’s collaboration with South Carolina,” said Google Global Vice President of Cloud Supply Chain and Operations Monique Picou. “Our continued investment is a testament to the state’s exceptional workforce and thriving business environment. Google data centers are the backbone of digital services that underpin our modern lives, along with tech and innovation like AI. We’re grateful for the collaboration with leaders in the state to not only grow our digital infrastructure here but contribute to this thriving community.”

Photo: Adobe Stock/Sundry Photography

The new Dorchester County facilities, located in the Pine Hill Business Campus in Ridgeville and Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George, represent a $2 billion investment and will create 200 new operational jobs. These facilities will support growing demand for the company’s cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI).

In Berkeley County, Google will invest $1.3 billion to expand its existing data center campus, located in the Mount Holly Commerce Park in Moncks Corner, and support continued job growth. Established in 2007, the Berkeley County operation was the company’s first in South Carolina.

Said Governor Henry McMaster, Google’s latest investment will strengthen South Carolina’s position as an emerging leader in technology and innovation. We are proud to support Google’s operations in Dorchester and Berkeley counties and look forward to the many opportunities our continued partnership will create for our people.”

“We are thrilled Google has once again chosen to invest in South Carolina by establishing two new data center campuses in our state and expanding existing operations. The company’s significant investment of $3.3 billion will greatly benefit the Dorchester and Berkeley communities and beyond for years to come,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.