Goodyear Canada Investing $575M For Ontario Plant Expansion

Goodyear Canada Inc. will embark on a substantial expansion of its facility in Napanee, Ontario to produce Original Equipment (OE) and replacement electric vehicle (EV) and all-terrain tires. This investment of more than $575 million will further expand the province’s manufacturing capacity of key EV components and help to solidify eastern Ontario as a significant player in the EV supply chain.

This expansion is central to Goodyear’s objective to modernize this facility, enabling scaled production of tires designed for EVs, as well as increasing the plant’s capacity to make all-terrain tires.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our long-term commitment to Canada and enhances our agility and flexibility, positioning Goodyear to meet the evolving needs of our customers now and in the future,” said Mark Stewart, Goodyear CEO and President at the event. “We are appreciative to the federal, provincial, and local governments for their support and to our Napanee associates for their dedication to building the next generation of tires.”

Ontario, Canada is one of the largest auto manufacturing hubs in North America and has emerged as a leader in the global transition to EVs. The province boasts an end-to-end auto supply chain, a skilled workforce, a wealth of critical minerals, and a thriving tech ecosystem.

Photo: courtesy Invest Ontario

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, said, “Goodyear Canada’s investment is another significant boost to Ontario’s growing electric vehicle sector, building on the billions of dollars that have been invested in the sector over the past four years. Across Ontario, we’re seeing major investments and new jobs created as we build out our end-to-end EV supply chain, connecting critical minerals in Northern Ontario to world-class manufacturing across the province. Companies are choosing Ontario because of our transportation infrastructure, our competitive business environment and our skilled workforce.”

Said Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “Companies from across the world are choosing Canada. Today’s announcement that Goodyear is modernizing its Napanee plant will create manufacturing jobs, grow our EV industry and use modern technology to keep our air clean. It’s another vote of confidence in Canada’s auto sector workers.”

Over the last four years, Ontario has attracted billions of dollars in auto and EV‐related investments from global companies with the help of Invest Ontario. Working together with automakers, parts suppliers, and EV battery and material manufacturers, Ontario is more competitive in the global EV manufacturing space than ever before.

Said Michael Fedchyshyn, Interim CEO and VP, Strategies and Business Solutions of Invest Ontario, “Goodyear’s expansion is a significant achievement for both the province and the region. Invest Ontario collaborated closely with partners across all levels of government to support the company’s decision to continue investing in Ontario, a world-class jurisdiction to do business. As a dedicated partner to investors, Invest Ontario is committed to accelerating their success by providing expertise and services specifically tailored to their needs.”

“Boasting a wealth of critical minerals, a highly skilled workforce, and a thriving advanced manufacturing sector, Ontario has emerged as a North American leader in the production of electric vehicles with over billions of dollars in new auto investments over the past four years,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “Goodyear’s investment in their Napanee production facility represents another essential link in our province’s growing and dynamic end-to-end EV supply chain. Thank you, Goodyear, for your continued commitment to Ontario’s talented auto sector workers.”

Goodyear’s Napanee plant has been operating since 1988 and is one of the largest employers locally, currently employing more than 800 workers. Set to create 200 new jobs, this expansion will further boost regional economic development, while helping attract talent and retain the skilled workforce in Napanee and neighboring communities.

Goodyear Canada Inc. will receive federal funding of up to $44.3 million from the Strategic Innovation Fund for this expansion project. Subject to reaching a definitive agreement, the Invest Ontario Fund will support the investment with up to $20 million. In addition to funding, market intelligence, and workforce development support, Invest Ontario facilitated access to local government services and incentives in partnership with municipalities including Lennox and Addington County, Stone Mills, and Napanee.