GMLx Grows Atlanta Medical Device, Healthcare Logistics Campus

GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx) has expanded its Atlanta-based campus in Norcross, GA with a new 65,000-square-foot facility. The project marks the completion of the company’s 125,000-square-foot GMLx Atlanta Campus.

The expansion reflects a continual increase in demand from healthcare companies for GMLx’s Value Added Services and Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services for the medical device industry. The updated 65,000-square-foot facility allows GMLx to add of new medical device manufacturer customers, as well as increase its service capabilities for existing partners.

“At GMLx, we believe in our mantra of ‘together we grow’ and this expansion is a testament to the power of that collaboration,” said Scott Vane, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Over the past year, we’ve welcomed a remarkable number of team members and supported a record number of customers and transactions. The collective strides we’ve made have not only strengthened our organization but have positively impacted the customers and patients we serve. As we look to the future, we’re excited about this opportunity to continue that growth.”

While the main warehouse is managed at ambient conditions, the new best-in-class medical device grade facility includes a dedicated environmental control room to meet the demands of devices with stringent temperature and humidity requirements. Additionally, a segregated, 5,700-square-foot area is dedicated to Quality Control Services which include AQL inspections, functional testing, and supplier coordination for sterilization. The upgraded facility also allows for the support of customers’ cold chain logistics needs.

GMLx plans to strategically position itself to respond to the medical device industry’s growing demand for outsourced value-added services. In 2023, the company added new quality control services, tissue distribution services, and cold chain logistics services to support existing and future customers. In 2024, GMLx will continue to add innovative, specialty services to support industry demand.

“We are proud of our role in the medical device supply chain and that we get the opportunity to help our customers support patients every single day,” said Hunter Fleetwood, GMLx VP of Sales. “This expansion allows GMLx to continue our focus of providing the best services and service levels in the industry so that our customers can continue to deliver life-changing products to facilities all over the world. Our vision is to positively impact the lives of over one million patients every year and this additional facility is a key factor in helping us achieve that goal.”