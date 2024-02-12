Georgia Quick Start Breaks Ground On Hyundai Training Facility

Officials estimate that the project will create more than 8,000 jobs.

Georgia Quick Start recently broke ground for the Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia — the first center in the state dedicated to the electric-vehicle market.

“This is a historic project,” said Mark Peevy, Chief Of Staff for the Technical College System

of Georgia. “Georgia is becoming a global leader in the cleantech sector, and Quick Start’s

workforce training at this new training center is a major milestone in our journey.”

The facility will be operated by Georgia Quick Start, the state’s technical training program through the Technical College System of Georgia, to prepare employees for work at HMGMA and affiliate companies. Officials estimate that the project will create more than 8,000 jobs.

Oscar Kwon, HMGMA’s President and CEO, said the groundbreaking, held last Thursday, is a milestone in the partnership with Georgia Quick Start, the Technical College System of Georgia and the state.

“Our relationship, symbolized by this training center, will ensure our stable operation,

continuous improvement, and future success for decades to come,” Kwon said.

The site is located on state property adjacent to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Bryan County, according to Georgia Quick Start.

The training center is expected to be completed in late 2025, but Quick Start has begun training at its site in Pooler Georgia. Temporary training sites also have been established at three sites, according to Georgia Quick Start.