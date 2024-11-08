The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) will receive nearly $48,763,746 for the deployment of zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure as part of the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program. Today, EPA Acting Regional Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle along with Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis, and GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch held an event highlighting the announcement.

In late October, the EPA announced its Clean Ports Program, which will fund 55 zero-emission port equipment, infrastructure, and planning projects across the nation to tackle climate change, reduce air pollution, promote good jobs, and advance environmental justice. Selected projects cover a wide range of human operated and human maintained equipment used at and around ports, with funds supporting the purchase of battery-electric and hydrogen-powered equipment, including over 1,500 units of cargo handling equipment, 1,000 drayage trucks, 10 locomotives, and 20 vessels, as well as shore power systems, battery-electric and hydrogen vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure, and solar power generation.

The grants are funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, an investment in combating climate change and promoting clean energy, and will advance environmental justice by reducing diesel air pollution from U.S. ports and near surrounding communities while promoting good-paying and union jobs that help America’s ports thrive.

“Our goal is to build a foundation for the port sector to transition over time to fully zero-emissions operations,” said Gettle. “EPA is positioning ports to serve as a catalyst for transformational change across the freight sector.”

Left to right: Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Acting Regional Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, and GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch at a press event announcing GPA’s Clean Ports award. (Photo: EPA)

In Georgia, GPA plans to upgrade the Port of Savannah and the Port of Brunswick with vessel shore power systems. These systems will allow ships to ”plug-in” to electric grid power and turn off auxiliary diesel engines while at port. In addition, the project includes the scrappage and replacement of diesel terminal tractors with new electric terminal tractors and the installation of electric charging infrastructure. GPA plans to engage with communities through their community advisory network and conduct classroom and on the job training for workers related to shore power, zero-emission vehicles, and charging stations.

“Senator Warnock and I continue working to upgrade Georgia’s port infrastructure and establish Georgia as the national leader in advanced energy technology. Today we are delivering new resources through the EPA’s Clean Ports program to upgrade the Port of Savannah and the Port of Brunswick with vessel shore power systems and install new electric charging infrastructure,” said Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA). “This is a win-win for our economy and for local communities. I thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, and EPA Administrator Regan for their assistance and support.”

“As a son of coastal Georgia, I know the importance of Georgia’s ports and its workers to our state and national economies. As we continue moving toward a clean energy economy, it is critical Georgia and its workers remain on the frontlines of these federal investments and reap the benefits of our hard work in Washington, which is why I was proud to champion this award for the Georgia Ports Authority,” commented Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA). “Senator Ossoff and I will continue delivering investments for Georgia’s ports to keep our state at the forefront of the nation’s clean energy economy.”