Georgia-Pacific To Invest $90M In Arkansas Mill, Creating 50 Jobs

Georgia-Pacific is investing $90 million at its Crossett, Arkansas, mill to continue growing its retail consumer tissue business. The investment at the mill will add 50 new jobs and will increase converting capacity for high quality bath tissue, including Georgia-Pacific’s valued Angel Soft® brand. Initial production from this investment is expected in 2026. By the end of this project, Georgia-Pacific will have invested more than $250 million at Crossett since 2019.

“This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who appreciate the quality of our products,” said Vivek Joshi, President of the Retail Tissue, Towel, and Napkin Business for Georgia-Pacific. “It is a clear indication of Georgia-Pacific’s focus on growing our premium tissue business and creating products that consumers value.”

“I am proud of our Crossett team members and their ongoing work to make this a safe, competitive and strategic location for our Consumer Products business,” said Deb Coduto, Vice President of Manufacturing, at the Crossett mill. “This investment reflects their dedication to our mill, our customers and consumers and to the community that supports us.”

Georgia Pacific will invest $90 million into Crosett, AR mill, creating 50 jobs. (Photo: Georgia-Pacific)

“I had the chance to visit Georgia-Pacific’s facility in Crossett this time last year and observe the phenomenal work they do to power our economy – and our country,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I’m excited by their plans to expand their footprint in the Natural State and will continue to lead a pro-business administration that encourages investments like this one.”

The Crossett mill makes bath tissue for the consumer market, and currently employs more than 400 team members.

Crossett Mayor Crystal Marshall highlighted the news of this investment. “What a great day for Crossett! Thank you to both the Georgia-Pacific executive team as well as our local employees who together continue to use their talents to build a better future for our community. We are proud Crossett was selected as the location for this new investment by Georgia-Pacific. We are excited to further enhance our strong partnership dating back generations and look forward to a bright future together.”

Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said, “Georgia-Pacific is an international leader in the timber and forest products industry, and we are excited that they are investing $90 million to expand their facility in Arkansas. This is a major win for Crossett, creating 50 new jobs for Arkansans in the area, and shows that Southeast Arkansas is strong and well positioned for continued economic development success.”