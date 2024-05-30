Georgia Gaining 700 New Jobs With Two Recent Investments

First Quality Baby Products, LLC will invest $418 million to expand its manufacturing footprint in Macon-Bibb County, Georgia creating 600 new jobs.

“We’re always thankful when job creators like First Quality choose to expand in Georgia, and we’ll keep working to strengthen these long-term partnerships that enrich communities in every corner of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “More than 70 percent of last year’s economic development projects were expansions of businesses already operating here in our state, and thanks to companies like First Quality, that positive trend will continue.”

First Quality Baby Products, LLC and its affiliates manufacture baby diapers; youth and training pants; a full line of adult incontinence, feminine hygiene and wipes products; paper towels; and bath tissue while also packaging products for healthcare, retail, and commercial channels.

First Quality’s expanded facilities will be adjacent to its current location in Macon. The company has been in Macon since 2008, following its acquisition of Covidien™ Retail Products.

“First Quality has been a strong member of Team Macon-Bibb for many years. We are proud to stand with them as they invest millions in new infrastructure in our community, meaning hundreds of jobs will be retained and hundreds more created,” said Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller. “For doing business, this is the best community in the best state, and the success and expansion of First Quality is proof of that!”

P&B Cold Storage Investing In Southern Georgia

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA) has announced that P&B Cold Storage will build a 200,000-square-foot facility at the Westside Industrial Park in Valdosta. The significant development will create 100 new jobs and generate over $30 million in capital investments.

“We are thrilled that P&B Cold Storage has selected Valdosta for their new facility,” said Brad Folsom, Chairman of the VLCDA Board. “They are investing significantly in our community and will help expand jobs and boost our local and regional economy.”

P&B Cold Storage is a subsidiary of North American Cold Storage, which was founded by Scott Parker and Michael Betten in 2013. With 50 years of experience in the public refrigeration warehousing industry, Parker and Betten use a “hands-on” approach to management and have developed a business model that provides customers with cost-effective and reliable service.

After opening the first P&B Cold Storage warehouse in Woodburn, Indiana, in 2019, the co-owners began looking to expand.

“Last year, we started discussing with our customers their need to consolidate the current supply network into fewer sites,” Parker said. “There is a need for a distribution center in the South, and not wanting to fight the already congested Atlanta area, we started investigating other cities off Interstate 75.”

Parker added that location was key in selecting the Valdosta site. “This was a strategic location decision to fulfill the supply chain needs throughout the South, primarily Georgia and Florida.”

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said, “The investment by P&B Cold Storage in our community is a testament to Valdosta’s appeal as a business-friendly environment. This significant development not only brings much-needed jobs to our city but also strengthens our position as a key player in the regional economy. We welcome P&B Cold Storage to Valdosta and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our community.”

As the company expands, including the construction of another site in Indiana scheduled to open in 2025, Betten said, “We realize that a secret to our company’s success is how we recognize and value our employees. We have an obligation to empower our employees with every available method, including remarkable wages and benefits, flex time, and helping them further their education.”

Andrea Schruijer, VLCDA Executive Director, stated, “Valdosta’s prime location and strong infrastructure consistently attract leading food processing and logistics companies, solidifying our reputation as a central hub for the Southeast corridor. By locating in Valdosta, P&B Cold Storage will be able to provide reliable and efficient delivery of cold storage goods across the Southeast.”