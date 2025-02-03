GE Vernova Invests $96M In Its New York Research Center

GE Vernova has committed to investing at least $96 million into the company’s Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna, Schenectady County. The company plans to create 75 New York jobs on-site, strengthening the Center’s electrification and decarbonization efforts, while advancing transformative technologies including carbon dioxide removal, alternative fuels for power generation and developing the grid of the future.

GE Vernova Advanced Research Vice President David Vernooy said, “GE Vernova is committed to strengthening its world class research and development center designed to advance the world’s progress in the energy transition, continuing our long history of innovation here in the Capital Region. This investment aims to enable game changing technologies through state-of-the-art labs, a new customer experience center, and collaboration space to advance partnerships with governments, customers, thought leaders and innovators alike. We are ready to lead, and excited about the breakthroughs this investment will bring forward.”

“The clean energy future is bringing new investments, good-paying jobs and a cleaner environment to our state, and we’re proud to work alongside GE Vernova as we further our shared vision in Niskayuna and beyond,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “New York is becoming a leading manufacturing and R&D hub for clean energy; bringing us closer to achieving our climate agenda and building a better, cleaner future for generations to come.”

The company plans to build two new state-of-the-art laboratories focused on electrification and decarbonization, expand existing facilities, and rehabilitate two other buildings at the on-site Renewable Learning Center in support of its clean energy research and development efforts. The company plans to create at least 75 new full-time jobs at the Advanced Research Center. Empire State Development has agreed to provide up to $9.635 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits to support GE Vernova’s job creation effort. Additionally, Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority has been invited to pursue FAST NY grant funding to support future on-site infrastructure projects.

GE Vernova will invest $96 million in its Advanced Research Center in New York’s Capital Region. (Photo: LinkedIn/GE Vernova)

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to invest in the companies, technologies and jobs of the future to promote sustainable economic growth. GE Vernova’s Advanced Research Center has a rich history of next-generation developments, and the investments announced today will create new jobs and support new solutions to complex challenges that further the Capital Region’s legacy of innovation.”

GE Vernova’s Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna has a legacy of developing game-changing technologies, from gas turbines designed to be the world’s most efficient, to advanced algorithms for efficient and resilient grid planning, operations and maintenance, to small modular nuclear reactors and 100% hydrogen combustion for carbon-free power generation.

This project will support research and development efforts that advance new innovations and technologies in clean, sustainable and alternative fuels. GE Vernova will build a cutting-edge, premier laboratory space designed to drive down the energy use and capital expenditure of carbon capture, while developing and delivering fuels that will allow combustion without carbon. The company’s investment will also prioritize research into multi-terminal high-voltage direct current, a key to expanding the capabilities and functionality of the United States power grid of the future. It will also strengthen the ability to connect multiple sources of power generation to the grid. By driving advancements in clean energy technology, this investment will help reduce the cost of renewable power, making sustainable energy more affordable and accessible for both consumers and businesses.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Innovation, research and technology are the cornerstones of New York State’s transition to a sustainable and affordable clean energy transition. The GE Vernova Advanced Research Center innovation investments will help further the State’s climate and energy priorities while spurring additional economic development as part of our growing green economy.”