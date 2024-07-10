GE Vernova, Constellation Brands Invest $72M To Expand In New York State

GE Vernova announced a new $22 million investment in its historic Schenectady facility to manufacture new advanced generators, helping meet existing and increased global demand from its customers. The new funding is expected to create more than 150 new jobs at the New York facility.

“This investment will help us deliver for our global customers and allow us to expand our highly skilled work force in the Capital District,” said CEO Scott Strazik. “We are committed to growing our best-in-class facility in Schenectady, and this is another strong step in that direction.”

The new funding will allow for manufacturing of GE Vernova’s H65 and H84 generators, which require the most advanced processes to manufacture the stator bars and stator core system and accompany the company’s most efficient HA gas turbines.

This latest investment for Schenectady comes on top of $50 million in 2023 to support manufacturing new onshore wind turbines. That funding resulted in approximately 200 new jobs and the successful delivery of 56 units year-to-date. Last year the company also announced another $11 million for the Schenectady facility to support new capacity, facility maintenance, and equipment and tool management.

Constellation Brands Opens New Headquarters In Rochester

Governor Kathy Hochul marked the official grand opening of leading beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands’ new headquarters in downtown Rochester at the historic Aqueduct Building located along the Genesee River. The Fortune 500® company renovated six buildings at the Aqueduct Campus located between East Main and Broad streets. The renovations to the nearly 170,000 square-foot riverfront campus include the qualified historic restoration of the Aqueduct buildings’ windows and other architectural features and the addition of a rooftop patio and bar that offers 360-degree views of the city. The new office space was also designed to optimize a combination of hybrid and remote working arrangements. As part of the company’s move to the state-of-the-art facility, it expects to create more than 80 new jobs, in addition to the more than 300 jobs being relocated to the Aqueduct location. Roughly 200 employees will continue to be based out of its Canandaigua office.

“Constellation Brands’ move to the heart of Rochester will help to drive even more growth along the beautiful Genesee River and create good-paying jobs in the city center,” Gov. Hochul said. “Downtown Rochester is becoming a hub for prosperous, talent-rich companies and this transformative project at the historic Aqueduct Building will add another leading business to the mix, unlocking economic opportunity along the waterfront for generations to come.”

President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Enterprise Matt Hurlbutt said, “We are pleased that Constellation Brands is dedicated to creating jobs and expanding its operations in the city of Rochester, NY. This commitment not only highlights the exceptional talent in our region, particularly in running a top-tier beverage manufacturing company, but also positions Constellation Brands as a catalyst for attracting top talent and other businesses to the Rochester Downtown Innovation Zone. This expansion will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the community and economy, further solidifying Rochester’s reputation as a hub for innovation and growth.”

Empire State Development is providing up to $4 million to Constellation Brands through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program in exchange for job creation commitments. Monroe County, Rochester Gas & Electric, The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the transformative project. The total project cost for the upgrades has been placed at $50 million.

Founded more than 75 years ago in the city of Canandaigua, Ontario County, Constellation Brands, with over 9,000 employees worldwide, is one of the fastest-growing large consumer packaged goods companies in the U.S. at retail, and a leading international producer and marketer of iconic beer, wine, and spirits brands such as Corona Extra and Modelo Especial beer brands; fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

President and CEO of Constellation Brands Bill Newlands said, “As a proud member of the Rochester community and surrounding area for more than 75 years, we are thrilled about our new global headquarters in the heart of downtown Rochester. This move allowed us to contemporize our workspaces, provide a more centralized location for many of our current team members, and meet the growing needs of our business while supporting the Rochester area. We look forward to helping to contribute to the positive momentum and vibrancy growing in the city today.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Constellation Brands joins an impressive, growing list of talent rich companies choosing to headquarter in Downtown Rochester. These global businesses recognize the value of being based in New York, especially under the vision and leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul. Our strategic investments and positive partnerships with the private sector continue to advance the transformative “ROC The Riverway” initiative, which is fueling economic momentum and opportunity for the entire Finger Lakes region.”