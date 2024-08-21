FreshRealm To Create 300 Jobs In Georgia

FreshRealm, Inc., a national leader in fresh meal delivery, will expand its footprint in Montezuma, Georgia. This latest project will create more than 300 new jobs through an investment of $6.3 million in Macon County. FreshRealm is a Food-as-a-Service company offering a nationwide, end-to-end platform optimized for fresh food. FreshRealm’s solutions span multiple food industry segments, serving customers and partners in grocery, food service, hospitality, direct-to-consumer, medical meals, and more.

“FreshRealm is building the most optimized fresh food platform in the world, so that everyone, every day, everywhere can enjoy fresh food. Montezuma is an excellent location for us to strategically reach the entire U.S., especially the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast,” said Snow Le, President of FreshRealm. “We are proud to be expanding our operations in Georgia, a state with great fiscal strength and a clear dedication to businesses and communities.”

“Georgia is proud to offer opportunities for innovative companies like FreshRealm to thrive in our state’s No. 1 industry – agriculture,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Food and fiber production contributed $83.6 billion and 323,300 jobs to our economy this past year, and we’re thankful for the 300 new positions that will join that growing number of opportunities thanks to FreshRealm.”

FreshRealm, Inc. is expanding operations into Macon County Georgia, investing $6.3 million and creating 300 jobs. (Photo: FreshRealm)

“Macon County has a long history with an established presence in the food manufacturing industry, and the Development Authority of Macon County has worked diligently to continue that tradition,” said Johnny Brooks, Chairman of the Development Authority of Macon County. “We are excited about FreshRealm’s expansion, and we welcome the opportunities this will bring to Montezuma and Macon County.”

Senior Project Manager Christy Bozeman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Macon County, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

ProLift Rigging To Launch New Hub Operation In Greater Atlanta

The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced the official launch of a new hub operation in Georgia serving The Greater Atlanta Metropolitan Region and the surrounding areas. ProLift Atlanta is a full-service location featuring 155,000 square feet of secure, indoor space for storage, buffering, and integration. ProLift Rigging Atlanta also maintains a diverse collection of specialized heavy lifting equipment including cranes of multiple capacities, gantry systems, forklifts, versa lifts, hydraulic jacks, and below the hook engineered rigging systems. The facility also provides a full portfolio of industrial services including traditional crane and heavy rigging, machinery moving, heavy-haul over the road transport and secured indoor/outdoor storage.

ProLift Rigging has opened a new hub operation in Greater Atlanta. (Photo: ProLift Rigging)

“Atlanta is a key addition our national branch network,” commented Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company, “Our new location will allow ProLift the opportunity to provide strategic and scalable support for our national clients as well as the ability to assist with local, Georgia-based projects.”

The Atlanta location marks the 13th full-service branch in ProLift’s North American Network. As a hub branch, the Atlanta location features field crews and equipment that can be dispatched to handle projects in South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Atlanta also hosts ProLift’s team of regional project managers and engineers.

Aertssen Logistics Has New Savannah Processing And Logistics Operation

Heavy equipment producers moving cargo through the Georgia Ports Authority have a new Savannah-area processing and logistics services option.

“We are proud to welcome Aertssen Logistics to the Ports of Savannah and Brunswick,” said Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch. “Their new location in Effingham County will enable them to significantly grow their logistics business model and provide the region with value-added service for our respective customers.”

Belgian-based Aertssen Logistics is establishing a footprint in the U.S. with an international logistics site in Rincon, GA, which is 14 miles from the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal. The equipment processing center (EPC) serves manufacturers of agriculture, mining, and construction machinery.

Aertssen Logistics logistics and processing operation to take place in Savannah region. (Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Company officials said the location offers land for future expansion, a strong local workforce, strategic highways and quick access to the Port of Savannah’s 35+ weekly services to world markets.

The equipment processing center provides comprehensive logistics services, indoor and outdoor storage, and various tailor-made technical services. Its strategic location near the Port of Savannah, a key hub for the southeastern United States, makes the 35-acre facility an ideal logistics center.

Aertssen Logistics partnered with private investors The Broe Group to develop the Savannah area operations hub. The location will enable faster, more efficient service for its North American clients.

The equipment processing center manages the complete outsourcing of logistics activities, including machine inspections, repairs, technical services, and complete assembly. Including its three European locations, Aertssen Logistics now prepares over 30,000 machines a year for global delivery to end customers in the machinery sector.

The first machines arrived at the Georgia facility in late May, and the collaboration with various partners is calling for further expansion.