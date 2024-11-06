2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards
Submit By November 21st!

Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » South Carolina

Four Projects Bring $40M Investment, 106 Jobs To South Carolina

AAC East to expand in Marlboro County, Koops Automation Systems grows in Greenville County, Casting Cleaning Resources will expand in Greenwood County, and Bondex grows in Edgefield County.

Last week, the South Carolina Department of Commerce announced four new expansion projects that will bring 440 million in investment and 106 new jobs to the state.

In Marlboro County, AAC East, LLC (AAC East) will invest $6 million to expand its South Carolina operations. AAC East’s expansion includes equipment upgrades as well as building and land improvements for its existing plant in Bennettsville, and will create 25 new jobs.

“We greatly appreciate the support of state and local leadership, which was critical to our commitment to making additional investments and creating new job opportunities in Marlboro County,” said AAC East, LLC Managing Principal Chuck Paterno. “Further, this announcement is a testament to the men and women on the AAC East team, as their hard work and dedication have given us confidence that we can grow and flourish in this community.”

AAC East South Carolina
AAC East’s strategic location in Bennettsville, SC is close to I74 and I95, making deliveries in all directions easily accessible. (Source: AAC East, LLC)

AAC East produces and distributes autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), a sustainable, lightweight and energy-efficient alternative to concrete used in commercial and residential floor and wall systems. The company’s Bennettsville facility provides AAC blocks and panels to customers across the eastern U.S.

“We are proud to see AAC East continuing to invest in our state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The company’s $6 million expansion in Marlboro County underscores the strength and potential of South Carolina’s rural communities, and we congratulate AAC East on this announcement.”

“Today’s announcement by AAC East is a clear indication of the company’s confidence in Marlboro County and South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are grateful for this investment and the opportunities it will create for the people of Marlboro County in the years ahead.”

Koops Automation Systems Expands In Greenville

Koops Automation Systems will expand its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $10.2 million investment will create 26 new jobs. Koops will relocate to a larger, 80,000-square-foot facility in Greenville, allowing for additional capacity to serve customers across the Southeast.

“At Koops, we are committed to delivering innovative automation solutions, and expanding our Greenville County operations allows us to further enhance our capabilities,” said Koops Automation Systems Vice President of Finance and CFO Jeff VanUffelen. “This investment not only reflects our confidence in the Upstate’s skilled workforce, but also our dedication to providing high-quality service to our customers across various industries. We look forward to growing our team and continuing to be part of this dynamic community.”

Koops South Carolina
(Source: Koops Automation Systems)

Michigan-based Koops designs, builds, and integrates innovative special machines and automated equipment. The company offers solutions for manufacturers in various industries including automotive, life sciences and construction.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are excited Koops Automation Systems is expanding its facility and investing $10.2 million in the Upstate,” said Secretary Lightsey. “This announcement is further proof that Greenville County and South Carolina continue to be the right fit for innovative manufacturing companies like Koops.”

Casting Cleaning Resources Grows In Greenwood

Casting Cleaning Resources (CCR) will invest $5 million to expand its Greenwood County operations. The company will create 42 new jobs, while retaining existing jobs. CCR will relocate its Greenwood County operations from Hodges to a standalone, 56,120-square-foot facility in Greenwood, expanding the company’s production capacity.

“Casting Cleaning Resources is pleased to announce the expansion of our operations in Greenwood, which will strengthen our existing partnerships and create new opportunities for future growth,” commented CCR Controller Billy Robinson. ‘We appreciate the essential support from county and state officials in aiding our expansion and driving our business forward.”

CCR provides expert casting cleaning services for industrial applications. The company’s Greenwood County operation, established in 2019, specializes in casting finishing services and other post-mold services for foundries. Operations are expected to be online in January 2025.

Bondex Expands In Edgefield County

Bondex will invest $18.8 million to expand its Edgefield County operations. The expansion project will create 13 new jobs.

Part of Andrew Industries Limited, Bondex manufactures innovative nonwovens and specialty roll goods. The company’s products serve growing demand across various markets, including filtration, automotive, laundry felt and more, for customers globally. The expansion includes a new needlepunch line and increased production capacity for Bondex’s facility in Trenton.

“At Bondex, we are proud to deepen our roots in Edgefield County with this expansion,” commented Bondex President Brian Little. “This investment is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and to the growing demand for our high-quality products. Our reputation in the area as a great place to work is something we take seriously, and we’re excited to continue building that legacy by creating new opportunities for growth and employment. We look forward to advancing both our capabilities and the local community as we grow in South Carolina.”

“Edgefield County Council has worked tirelessly to ensure industry can be successful,” said Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell. “Bondex has had several expansions over the last 10 years. This latest expansion is confirmation that they have been profitable and county council’s work is bearing fruit. Congratulations to Bondex and may they continue to be successful.”

Check out all the latest news related to South Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Daily News, Economic Development, Featured, Incentives, Taxes & Financing, Industry Clusters/Hubs, Infrastructure & Logistics, Manufacturing, Single Location, South Carolina, Workforce Development

AAC East, Bennettsville, Bondex, Capital Investment, Casting Cleaning Resources, Economic Development, Edgefield County, Employment, Governor Henry McMaster, Greenville, Greenwood, Greenwood County, Koops Automation Systems, Marlboro County, Single Location, south carolina, Trenton

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Featured Video
Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

Watch Now: Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

View this free video webinar and learn about the strategies for success manufacturing leaders are using to grow their business in the 21st Century.

Previous

DG Fuels To Open $5B SAF Production Facility In Minnesota

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly