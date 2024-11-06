Four Projects Bring $40M Investment, 106 Jobs To South Carolina

L ast week, the South Carolina Department of Commerce announced four new expansion projects that will bring 440 million in investment and 106 new jobs to the state.

In Marlboro County, AAC East, LLC (AAC East) will invest $6 million to expand its South Carolina operations. AAC East’s expansion includes equipment upgrades as well as building and land improvements for its existing plant in Bennettsville, and will create 25 new jobs.

“We greatly appreciate the support of state and local leadership, which was critical to our commitment to making additional investments and creating new job opportunities in Marlboro County,” said AAC East, LLC Managing Principal Chuck Paterno. “Further, this announcement is a testament to the men and women on the AAC East team, as their hard work and dedication have given us confidence that we can grow and flourish in this community.”

AAC East’s strategic location in Bennettsville, SC is close to I74 and I95, making deliveries in all directions easily accessible. (Source: AAC East, LLC)

AAC East produces and distributes autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), a sustainable, lightweight and energy-efficient alternative to concrete used in commercial and residential floor and wall systems. The company’s Bennettsville facility provides AAC blocks and panels to customers across the eastern U.S.

“We are proud to see AAC East continuing to invest in our state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The company’s $6 million expansion in Marlboro County underscores the strength and potential of South Carolina’s rural communities, and we congratulate AAC East on this announcement.”

“Today’s announcement by AAC East is a clear indication of the company’s confidence in Marlboro County and South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are grateful for this investment and the opportunities it will create for the people of Marlboro County in the years ahead.”

Koops Automation Systems Expands In Greenville

Koops Automation Systems will expand its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $10.2 million investment will create 26 new jobs. Koops will relocate to a larger, 80,000-square-foot facility in Greenville, allowing for additional capacity to serve customers across the Southeast.

“At Koops, we are committed to delivering innovative automation solutions, and expanding our Greenville County operations allows us to further enhance our capabilities,” said Koops Automation Systems Vice President of Finance and CFO Jeff VanUffelen. “This investment not only reflects our confidence in the Upstate’s skilled workforce, but also our dedication to providing high-quality service to our customers across various industries. We look forward to growing our team and continuing to be part of this dynamic community.”

(Source: Koops Automation Systems)

Michigan-based Koops designs, builds, and integrates innovative special machines and automated equipment. The company offers solutions for manufacturers in various industries including automotive, life sciences and construction.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are excited Koops Automation Systems is expanding its facility and investing $10.2 million in the Upstate,” said Secretary Lightsey. “This announcement is further proof that Greenville County and South Carolina continue to be the right fit for innovative manufacturing companies like Koops.”

Casting Cleaning Resources Grows In Greenwood

Casting Cleaning Resources (CCR) will invest $5 million to expand its Greenwood County operations. The company will create 42 new jobs, while retaining existing jobs. CCR will relocate its Greenwood County operations from Hodges to a standalone, 56,120-square-foot facility in Greenwood, expanding the company’s production capacity.

“Casting Cleaning Resources is pleased to announce the expansion of our operations in Greenwood, which will strengthen our existing partnerships and create new opportunities for future growth,” commented CCR Controller Billy Robinson. ‘We appreciate the essential support from county and state officials in aiding our expansion and driving our business forward.”

CCR provides expert casting cleaning services for industrial applications. The company’s Greenwood County operation, established in 2019, specializes in casting finishing services and other post-mold services for foundries. Operations are expected to be online in January 2025.

Bondex Expands In Edgefield County

Bondex will invest $18.8 million to expand its Edgefield County operations. The expansion project will create 13 new jobs.

Part of Andrew Industries Limited, Bondex manufactures innovative nonwovens and specialty roll goods. The company’s products serve growing demand across various markets, including filtration, automotive, laundry felt and more, for customers globally. The expansion includes a new needlepunch line and increased production capacity for Bondex’s facility in Trenton.

“At Bondex, we are proud to deepen our roots in Edgefield County with this expansion,” commented Bondex President Brian Little. “This investment is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and to the growing demand for our high-quality products. Our reputation in the area as a great place to work is something we take seriously, and we’re excited to continue building that legacy by creating new opportunities for growth and employment. We look forward to advancing both our capabilities and the local community as we grow in South Carolina.”

“Edgefield County Council has worked tirelessly to ensure industry can be successful,” said Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell. “Bondex has had several expansions over the last 10 years. This latest expansion is confirmation that they have been profitable and county council’s work is bearing fruit. Congratulations to Bondex and may they continue to be successful.”