B iotechnology company Amgen Inc. will invest $1 billion to expand its Holly Springs, North Carolina biologics manufacturing operation. The expansion includes a second state-of-the-art multi-drug substance manufacturing facility and will create 370 jobs in Wake County.

This is California-based Amgen’s second project in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina. It will be adjacent to the company’s current facility at CaMP Helix and bring total site investment to over $1.5 billion, with employment expected to reach 725 by 2032. This expansion will enable Amgen to increase capacity and meet current and forecasted demand for life-saving medications across the globe.

On December 5, 2024, biotechnology company Amgen announced plans to invest $1 billion to expand its manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, NC. (Photo: Holly Springs, NC)

“We are very excited to expand our presence in Holly Springs and thankful for the partnerships with the State of North Carolina, Wake County, the Town of Holly Springs, and our community of employees,” said Paul Lewus, Amgen North Carolina site head. “Their collective dedication and commitment have made North Carolina a hub for life sciences, and we are thrilled to contribute to the State’s continued growth.”

“This expansion reflects Amgen’s ongoing commitment to innovation and the people who make it possible,” said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. “North Carolina has been a strong partner, offering the skilled workforce and forward-looking business climate we need to bring vital medicines to patients around the world.”

Amgen’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. The JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4.9 million spread over 12 years. Amgen’s JDIG agreement could also move as much as $1.6 million into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account, which helps rural communities across the state attract business in the future.

“North Carolina’s reputation as one of the world’s leading centers for biotechnology soars even higher with today’s decision by Amgen,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “North Carolina offers everything an innovative biotech company needs to succeed, especially our highly trained, dedicated and diverse workforce which is fine-tuned to the needs of this critical industry.”

Amgen is one of more than 650 life science operations in the Research Triangle Region. In the last three years alone, nearly $4 billion in life science projects have been announced across Wake County.

“Wake County is one of the world’s largest life sciences hubs, with growth in this industry outpacing nearly every other sector of our local economy,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “Amgen and more than 650 other biotech companies have put down roots in our community, because we offer top talent, unparalleled access to education and training, and a quality of life that is second to none.”

Working with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, North Carolina State University, Wake Tech, Capital Area Workforce Development. the Town of Holly Springs, Wake County, and Wake County Economic Development, a program of the Raleigh Chamber.

“We are thrilled that Amgen has doubled down on its commitment to Wake County,” said Michael Haley, Executive Director of Wake County Economic Development and Senior Vice President of the Greater Raleigh Chamber. “Our community’s strength lies in our ability to work together to create an environment where companies, and the people they employ, can thrive and prosper.”

Cabinet Manufacturer Selects Duplin County For East Coast Operation

NexGen Cabinets Inc. will create 42 new jobs in Duplin County, NC. The residential cabinet manufacturer will invest more than $6.7 million to establish an East Coast assembly and manufacturing facility in the Town of Wallace.

NexGen is a division of Honsoar International Ltd, a manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom furniture with a global production footprint in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia. NexGen will manufacture and kitchen and bathroom cabinets for multifamily residential wholesale markets in North, Central, and South America. The location in Duplin County will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the southeastern U.S., with a 150,000-square-foot space for assembly, production, and distribution operations.

“NexGen Cabinetry is pleased to announce our decision to locate our North Carolina assembly warehouse in Wallace, North Carolina, Duplin County,” said Tom Boyda, COO of NexGen Cabinets. “Working with our partners in state, county & local government has given our company the ability to bring jobs and opportunity to the area. We look forward to long term growth as we become part of the community. On behalf of NexGen we thank North Carolina & Duplin County for the opportunity, and we look forward to many successful years in this community.”

“As the year comes to a close, I am excited to announce another great win for rural North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper. “Our resilient workforce, affordability and quality of life are among the top reasons manufacturers are locating to this region of the state and we’re glad NexGen made the decision to locate Duplin County.”

A performance-based grant of $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to NexGen Cabinets will help the company locate to Duplin County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“North Carolina is the top choice for growing manufacturers across various industries,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Among many things, our commitment to preparing the world-class workforce that global companies need, is the key differentiator that helps us win great economic development projects in every corner of the state.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, James Sprunt Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, Duplin County Board of Commissioners and Economic Development Commission, Duke Energy, and the Town of Wallace.

Ever Home Plastics Invests $3.65M At Mid-South Industrial Park

Ever Home Plastics LLC will establish its first U.S. production facility in Rowan County, NC. The subsidiary of Vacane Home Concepts Inc., plans to invest $3.65 million and create 46 new jobs over the next four years, with an average annual salary of $57,826.

Ever Home’s expansion into Rowan County complements its existing operations in Vietnam. Operations are expected to begin in January 2025, focusing on manufacturing plastic injection molds for home organization products supplied to retailers such as The Container Store, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Dollar General and Family Dollar.

Ever Home Plastics will invest $3.65 million to establish its first U.S. production facility in Rowan County, NC. (Photo: Rowan EDC)

Founded in 2006, Vacane Home Concepts Inc. has grown into a leader in innovative houseware products, holding over 290 patents across various product lines. The company’s expansion into Rowan County marks its first manufacturing venture in the U.S.

“We’re eager to bring more job opportunities to our Rowan community, supporting workforce development that will contribute to the long-term prosperity of the region,” said Leo Hu, Owner and CEO of Vacane.

“The reuse of Mid-South Industrial Park demonstrates Rowan County’s ability to attract a diverse range of industries by offering turnkey facilities in a strategic location,” commented Rod Crider, President of Rowan EDC. “We look forward to seeing Ever Home Plastics LLC become a part of our business community.”

The Rowan EDC worked closely with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina to assist Ever Home Plastics LLC choose Rowan County for its new operation. In addition, the Rowan EDC collaborated with the North Carolina Community College System to arrange workforce training through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, highlighting the vital role of partnerships in driving economic growth.

Copper Manufacturer Expands In Stokes County

Wieland, a global copper manufacturer, will add 50 new jobs and invest more than $27 million to expand its production facility in Pine Hall, NC. Wieland is one of the world’s leading suppliers of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products. With a global network of production sites, Wieland offers a range of solutions for customers in the air conditioning, refrigeration, electronics, and automotive industries. The company will expand its current facility in Pine Hall to meet rising market demand for tubing and energy-efficient cooling systems within the HVAC, defense, and aerospace industries.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates Wieland’s proud impact in Pine Hall as we grow and strengthen our influence on the community and the industry with high quality products made in America,” said Ivan Di Stefano, President, Wieland Thermal Solutions and SVP Wieland Group. “I appreciate the commitment of the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Stokes County whose efforts were instrumental in advancing this project.”

With the addition of new manufacturing lines, Wieland Copper Products will begin production of Tech Tubes — high-performance tubes designed to optimize heat transfer in air conditioning and refrigeration technology, and Cold Plates — energy-efficient cooling devices designed enhance the performance and lifespan of electronics.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to Wieland Copper Products will help facilitate the company’s expansion in Stokes County.

“Wieland Copper Products’ expansion is a tremendous win, not only for the Pine Hall community, but for North Carolina’s prominent aerospace, defense, information technology, and manufacturing industries,” said Secretary Baker Sanders. “I look forward to seeing this company expand in our great state, and the innovative, green technology they will produce.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, County of Stokes, and Stokes County Economic Development.