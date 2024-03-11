Fortinet To Invest $30M In Downtown Alberta

The company has support from Invest Alberta, Calgary Economic Development, and the Alberta government for the project.

A U.S.-based global cybersecurity leader plans to invest $30 million in the Alberta, Canada, technology sector.

Fortinet will expand into downtown Calgary, “creating a cutting-edge cybersecurity tech hub,” according to Invest Alberta. The facility will include a data center and a training facility.

The company has support from Invest Alberta, Calgary Economic Development, and the Alberta government for the project.

“Fortinet’s expansion in Calgary is evidence that global companies have the ideal environment here to grow and scale,” said Brad Parry, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development. “With the city’s rapidly growing tech talent workforce, and businesses embracing digital transformation, Fortinet’s investment continues the momentum we’re seeing across sectors in Calgary.”

Matt Jones, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, said the government has created an “investment-friendly environment” for companies like Fortinet to thrive.

New Laminam Facilities Reflect Commitment To Sustainability Philip Eeles, President, Laminam North America discusses the company’s current corporate expansion and its five new facilities across Canada and in Texas. Read more…

“With the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada, a highly skilled workforce and investment incentive programs like the Investment and Growth Fund, businesses can feel confident about investing in Alberta.” Jones said.

Fortinet has plans to work closely with the province’s post-secondary institutions, an expansion of its existing partnerships with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), the University of Alberta, and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

“As a global leader in cybersecurity, Fortinet is committed to protecting and empowering communities right here in Alberta, fostering innovation and excellence,” said Joyce Chow, Vice President of Talent at Fortinet. “Our expansion in Calgary directly contributes to creating valuable employment opportunities and advancing cybersecurity capabilities in the region. Our vision extends beyond providing industry-leading security products and services; we aim to continuously innovate and cultivate cybersecurity talent through comprehensive training and development programs.”

Fortinet is expected to begin hiring immediately and aims to have more than 100 employees by the end of next year, according to Invest Alberta.