Formetco Opens Digital Manufacturing Facility In Georgia

The pioneer in outdoor advertising and sports venue LED displays has opened a 175,000SF facility in Suwanee. Meanwhile, GF Casting Solutions will invest over $184M in Augusta.

Formetco, LLC has opened a cutting-edge 175,000-square-foot digital manufacturing facility in Suwanee, Georgia. The Duluth-based company is a pioneer in the design, manufacture, and innovation of digital and hardware products for the outdoor advertising industry and digital LED displays for sports venues.

The addition of the new facility in Suwanee complements an existing infrastructure that includes a 120,000-square-foot hardware manufacturing plant and a 10,000-square-foot showroom in Duluth; a structure fabrication facility in Tennile; and an advanced R&D office in Minneapolis, MN.

The expansion will consolidate the manufacturing of digital billboards and digital scoreboards and allows for a new line of high-resolution tight pixel pitch digital indoor displays, marking a significant leap forward in Formetco’s product offerings. Bringing the company’s manufacturing, engineering, product innovation, and customer success departments under one roof will increase operational efficiency, streamline processes, and accelerate innovation.

“We are thrilled to be launching this expansive state-of-the-art production facility,” said Formetco CEO Matt Xander. “It underscores our dedication to investing in product quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. More than just expanding our production capacity, it’s a testament to our commitment to excellence and reliability at every customer touchpoint.”

Georgia Lands 350 New E-mobility Manufacturing Jobs

GF Casting Solutions AG will invest more than $184 million in a new manufacturing facility in Augusta. The project will create 350 new jobs in Richmond County. The company is a division of Georg Fischer AG, Schaffhausen (Switzerland) that produces lightweight components for the mobility and energy industries. GF Casting Solutions develops and produces parts made from aluminum, magnesium, iron, and super alloy for light vehicles, trucks, aerospace, energy, off-highway vehicles, and industrial applications.

“Building a High Pressure Die Casting Facility is a very long-term investment. The new facility will complete our footprint to become truly global in the e-mobility market,” said Carlos Vasto, President of GF Casting Solutions. “We are looking forward to bringing leading technology to the U.S. and to creating advanced manufacturing jobs for several generations in Georgia. The location is ideal for addressing the thriving automotive industry in the region.”

GF Casting Solutions’ state-of-the-art, LEED-certified facility at the Augusta Corporate Park — a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site — will produce cast aluminum parts, with a special focus on large structural components for the automotive industry. Operations are expected to begin in 2027.

“I am truly excited to see the second, large European investment in the Augusta Corporate Park,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson. “The City and the Development Authority have worked to make this a premier industrial park in the Southeast United States with our investment in water, sewer, roads, and growing our workforce. We truly appreciate the partners we have and look forward to a long and prosperous location by GF over the coming years.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with the Augusta Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start to bring the project to Georgia.

“GF Casting Solutions is one of many fantastic companies we have worked with through our connections in Europe, facilitated by our physical presence with the State of Georgia’s Europe Office,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “European companies demonstrate a wealth of business experience, going back centuries in the case of GF, combined with an intentional focus on innovation that is driving the market forward. Congratulations to Augusta and Richmond County, our partners, and GF Casting Solutions for this exciting opportunity!”