When it comes to foreign direct investment, the United States continues to lead the world. Ilona Vega Jaramillo, Vice President of International Economic Development at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council in Florida, notes that Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council’s “2024 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index” ranks the U.S. as the top destination for foreign direct investment for the 12th consecutive year. According to SelectUSA, nearly eight million U.S. workers were employed by U.S. affiliates of majority foreign-owned firms in 2021. Led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA is a program that focuses on facilitating job-creating business investment into the U.S.

“The general state of federal direct investment from companies investing in the U.S. is optimistic,” Vega Jaramillo said.

Michael Edgar, CEO and President of SelectGlobal, a firm offering services to firms looking to invest, said the U.S. unsurprisingly experienced a marked dropoff in FDI during COVID, but those investments have ramped up in recent years and continue to grow. “Now in 2024, we’re seeing a lot more international delegations here, you’re seeing a lot more announcements being made—on its face, you’re just seeing a tremendous number of announcements of impact,” he said.

Edgar said that FDI in the U.S. encompasses a wide spectrum of companies representing a vast range of projects—from those making billions in investments to smaller companies “landing with a suitcase.” However, across the array of businesses, one thing remains constant, noted Edgar. The United States is still viewed as “the land of opportunity.”

Top Considerations For Firms

Experts see a variety of key questions for international firms considering foreign direct investment possibilities in the U.S.

“At the moment, the leading question from foreign firms is how to access venture and seed capital,” Vega Jaramillo said. “They see the U.S. market as much more aggressive in taking risks on innovative solutions. They are also looking to either establish or expand their U.S. market share and identify the best ways to enter the market.”

Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), said the U.S. holds appeal for its relative steadiness.

“An overarching theme we are seeing from foreign companies looking to invest in the U.S. is stability, particularly when it comes to the political environment and cost,” Chung said. “Political unrest across Europe, such as the war in Ukraine, has increased energy costs and companies that use substantial amounts of energy are looking to the U.S. as a solution.”

Similarly, Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Economic Development and Tourism office for Texas, said, “With the current geopolitical tensions that exist, more and more international companies are looking for locations where they can safely and securely invest and expand.”

When identifying specific sites within the U.S., Edgar said companies with FDI projects are zeroing in on issues such as proximity to suppliers, supply chain access, land costs, labor, utilities, and speed to market—issues familiar to U.S. companies navigating the site selection process.

International companies need to feel comfortable on multiple levels to make a commitment to investing in the U.S.

“When companies are looking to grow internationally, they’re looking for the right workforce, for a robust infrastructure for lower operating costs, and a high quality of life,” Cruz said. “And really a place that they can call their second home. Foreign companies looking to come into the United States … they’re looking for a soft landing, a place where they’re welcomed, and they feel at home in the community.”

And federal legislation in recent years has helped bolster foreign direct investment in the U.S., particularly the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Of the latter legislation, Vega Jaramillo said, “That legislation is attracting unprecedented amounts of FDI (billions of dollars) to the U.S.”

Chung said federal legislation has proven to be a boon for FDI.

“For over a decade, the U.S. has remained as the top destination for foreign direct investment spurred by a federal level push with bipartisan legislation allowing manufacturing companies, particularly in the clean energy space, to invest in our country,” Chung said.