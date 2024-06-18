Food-Related Projects To Create Nearly 670 Jobs In Georgia

Cargill’s new office hub will create more than 400 new jobs in the Atlanta metro region. Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group’s new manufacturing facility in LaGrange will create up to 267 jobs.

Cargill will establish a new office hub in Atlanta, Georgia, creating more than 400 new jobs in the metro area. The global food and agriculture company’s Digital, Technology and Data (DT&D) organization will be the initial primary occupant of the Atlanta hub. The facility will officially open in fall 2024, and Cargill is actively hiring for positions in Atlanta.

Cargill operates in 70 countries and sells to 125 global markets. The company has a strong employee presence in Georgia and has contributed more than $1 million in the past year to support the the Georgia FFA Foundation; Georgia Mountain Food Bank; Emory University; Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANNRS); and local schools.

“Georgia, and Atlanta, are welcoming, business-friendly environments that provide an ideal backdrop for Cargill’s investment in technology and innovation,” said Brian Sikes, Cargill Board Chair and CEO. “With a new office hub in Atlanta, Cargill will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward. We extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Kemp and Mayor Dickens for their unwavering partnership in making Cargill’s expansion here a reality.”

“Cargill’s decision to establish an office in Atlanta underscores our recognition of the city’s thriving tech innovation hub,” said Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Cargill. “Atlanta’s rich pool of technical talent provides unparalleled access to the expertise needed to drive our digital transformation. Employees working at this facility will help create digital solutions that power our global food supply chain, harness analytics and artificial intelligence to open new markets, and drive technical innovation to make our food system more sustainable and accessible.”

“With our reliable infrastructure network and capable workforce, it’s no wonder why companies like Cargill are choosing Georgia as a preferred destination for projects like this new office hub,” commented Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Innovative job creators like this help continue the upward momentum of key industries like tech and agriculture, our No. 1 industry. We had the opportunity to speak with Cargill and other global industry leaders at the World Economic Forum, and economic missions like those will continue to bear fruit for our citizens.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta, Georgia Power, University System of Georgia to bring the project to the Atlanta metro region.

“Cargill sits at the intersection of multiple key industries for Georgia: agriculture, food production, logistics, and technology,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Their decision to locate in Atlanta reinforces the role our robust and diverse tech talent that is developing the solutions of tomorrow for our supply chains. We look forward to the hundreds of opportunities Cargill’s new office hub creates for our tech talent right at home.”

Lee Kum Kee Plans New Sauces, Condiments Plant In LaGrange,

Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group will invest up to $288 million in a new Asian sauce and condiment manufacturing facility in LaGrange, GA. Over the next several years, the project will create up to 267 jobs in Troup County.

“For Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, this represents an exciting milestone in our commitment to serve the growing demand for Asian cuisines in the Americas,” said Jet Jing, CEO of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group. “We are dedicated to providing high-quality authentic Asian sauces and condiments for superior culinary experiences. With the new facility in LaGrange, we will be able to increase our production capacity and efficiency, ensuring that our products continue to reach homes, restaurants, and stores across the region.”

Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group’s new facility will be located at the Georgia International Business Park (GIBP) in LaGrange. As the company’s second U.S. production base, it will feature intelligent factory solutions, digitalization, product innovation and R&D capabilities, and a consumer engagement center to provide enhanced culinary experiences. The new facility will create job opportunities in production, warehouse, engineering, food science, quality assurance, R&D, and administrative positions for the local community.

The GDEcD worked with the Development Authority of LaGrange, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start to support the project.

“Food processing has long played an important role in Georgia’s diverse economy. That makes it exciting when a company like Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, with products that have been in Georgia’s restaurants, grocery stores, and homes for years, decides to locate in our state,” said Wilson. “International companies continue to find success in Georgia because of long-term state and community planning like the Georgia International Business Park. Since opening just five years ago, it is now home to more than 41 international companies representing 18 countries. LaGrange and Troup County’s foresight is paying dividends for their community, and we congratulate them on their success.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group into our ever-growing international family in LaGrange and Troup County,” said T. Scott Malone, President of the Development Authority of LaGrange. “This project, led by Kelley Bush, Director of Workforce Development and Existing Industry for the Development Authority of LaGrange, was strategically targeted by our team to support our diverse industry base. Excellent infrastructure and a well-established logistics network along with innovative workforce development programs were key drivers to the final decision.”