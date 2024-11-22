Food And Beverage Industry Invests Over $231M In South Carolina

F our food and beverage industry expansion projects announced in the first three weeks of November will create a total of at least 148 new jobs in in Horry, Charleston, Spartanburg, and Cherokee counties, South Carolina.

Within just one week in November, two craft beer manufacturers announced a total $28.6 million in investment and 68 new jobs in South Carolina.

In Horry County, craft brewery 357 Brewers announced a $6.4 million investment that will create 35 new jobs. Part of Vaugh and Spadaccini Hospitality Group, 357 Brewers will produce craft beers that are brewed, canned, and distributed at the company’s new Myrtle Beach facility. The operation will feature a modern 15-barrel brewing system and three-barrel pilot brewing system. The brewery also offers an outdoor space and on-site experiences for customers. Operations are expected to be online in summer 2026. Future site of 357 Brewers

(Photo: 357 Brewers / Facebook)

“We’re thrilled to launch 357 Brewers in Horry County and to contribute to the economic growth of this vibrant region,” said 57 Brewers Co-Founder Nick Vaugh. “Our goal is to create a unique space that celebrates the spirit of the Carolinas, providing both quality employment opportunities and an exceptional experience for our guests through great beer, delicious food and an unforgettable coastal setting.”

“The craft brewing industry continues to grow across Horry County and South Carolina, creating impactful opportunities for our people,” commented South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We congratulate this local company on launching its first brewing operation in Horry County and are excited to support the company as they grow in our state.” Just one week earlier in Charleston County, Low Tide Brewing announced a $22.2 million investment that will create 33 new jobs. The craft beer manufacturer’s new facility will be located on Johns Island, and will include a state-of-the-art brewing system and event space. It will also expand the company’s manufacturing operations to meet demand for its wholesale products and increase capacity for visitors. Operations are expected to be online in mid-2026. (Photo: Low Tide Brewing)

“Low Tide Brewing is thrilled to expand our brewing operations in Charleston County,” said Low Tide Brewing Founder Mike Fielding. “Demand for our products has grown steadily as we continue to strengthen our reputation in the community. We are excited to expand our capabilities so we can support our community even more while producing plenty of tasty brews.”

“Low Tide Brewing is making a strong impact on Charleston County’s economy with this $22.2 million investment that will create 33 new jobs,” remarked Governor Henry McMaster. “This expansion reflects our state’s thriving business environment, and we’re proud to see a South Carolina-founded company continue to find success.”

Tea Maker Grows In Spartanburg County

Freshly brewed tea and lemonade maker Milo’s Tea Company will invest $53 million to expand its Spartanburg County operations. Located in Moore, the project will create 80 new jobs.

“Milo’s is a people-first company, so the talented workforce in South Carolina’s Upstate is a significant draw for us,” said Milo’s Tea Company Chair and CEO Tricia Wallwork. “The remarkable people, coupled with ease of access to the East Coast, high-quality water, and the outstanding support of state and local economic development partners, reaffirm that we made the right decision to put down roots in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.”

(Photo: Milo’s Tea Company)

The Alabama-based beverage company will expand its current Spartanburg County operation — which broke ground in March 2023 and is still in development — by installing an additional production line and enhancements to meet increased demand. Operations will begin in November 2024.

“This expansion of Milo’s Tea Company’s Spartanburg County operations represents yet another vote of confidence in South Carolina’s talented workforce,” commented Gov. McMaster. “By creating 80 new jobs in the Upstate, Milo’s Tea is reinforcing its commitment to doing business in South Carolina and strengthening the local economy.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project, and awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building construction.

“Once again, Milo’s Tea Company is proving South Carolina has the resources for companies to continually grow and succeed,” said Secretary Lightsey. “We applaud Milo’s Tea for its latest investment of $53 million in Spartanburg County and look forward to furthering our partnership in the years ahead.”

Nestlé USA Expands Cherokee County Operations

Food and beverage company Nestlé USA will invest $150 million to expand its Cherokee County operations. Nestlé USA’s investment in its production facility, located in Gaffney, will include a new line for the production of single-serve frozen meals as well as enhanced automation and digital technology. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Stouffer’s, Nestlé Toll House, Coffee-mate and more.

Nestlé Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland (Photo: Nestlé)

“This investment further solidifies our dedication to the Gaffney community, where Nestlé has been an integral part for nearly 45 years,” said Nestlé USA Gaffney Factory Manager Nicole Caldwell. “It also reflects our continued commitment to enhance our U.S. manufacturing footprint and in-house capabilities. These enhancements will enable us to meet the consumer demand for the beloved brands in our frozen meals portfolio.”

“We are proud to be a long-time partner of Nestlé USA and celebrate the company’s decades-long legacy in one of our state’s rural communities,” commented Secretary Lightsey. “This $150 million investment is a major victory for Cherokee County, and we look forward to Nestlé USA’s continued success in the community for many years to come.” Secretary Lightsey

“When we talk about the importance of agribusiness to South Carolina’s economy, we’re talking about companies like Nestlé USA,” remarked Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This food and beverage manufacturer has demonstrated its commitment to South Carolina over many decades, providing jobs and serving the public. This expansion is great news for the state.”