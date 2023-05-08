FN America, LLC Expanding South Carolina Operations

The Richland County FN America expansion will bring an $18 million investment and create more than 100 new jobs in South Carolina.

FN America, LLC will invest $18 million in South Carolina to expand its Richland County operations. The company’s investment will create about 102 new jobs.

With existing operations in Columbia, S.C., FN America plans to expand its South Carolina-based production facility by adding about 40,000 square feet for manufacturing capacity, office space, and a design center of excellence. This expansion will further the company’s research, design, and engineering capabilities, and meet the increased demand for FN America products.

“The record growth that our company has had these last several years has enabled us to invest in our South Carolina manufacturing footprint with our soon-to-be new facility in Liberty and now the expansion of our Columbia facility. We were established in Richland County more than 40 years ago to manufacture small arms for the U.S. Army, and we are proud to expand our capacity to support that sector of our business,” said Mark Cherpes, FN America, LLC President and Chief Executive Officer.

FN America is a valued partner to the U.S. Department of Defense, developing and manufacturing small arms for the U.S. military and its allies. In 1979, FN America broke ground on its facility in Richland County and officially opened operations in 1981 to manufacture the M240 medium machine gun under contract to the U.S. Army. FN America’s primary business focuses on the design and production of a wide range of small arms including lightweight machine guns, medium machine guns, and additional weapons for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Additionally, FN America produces firearms for law enforcement agencies as well as authorized retailers. The company currently employs more than 600 personnel in manufacturing, engineering, logistics, product and program management, and other areas.

“We are pleased to see such a valued partner of South Carolina’s business community continue to expand in our state. This $18 million investment that will create approximately 102 new jobs will greatly benefit the people of Richland County, and we look forward to FN America’s continued success in South Carolina for years to come,” said Govenor Henry McMaster.

The company plans to break ground in 2023 with an estimated completion date in the first half of 2024.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.