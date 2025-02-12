Florida State Focus: Growth In The Sunshine State

(Credit: Adobe Stock/Chad Robertson)



By Kyle Peschler

From the January/February 2025 Issue

I n 2024, Florida saw economic upturns as Governor Ron DeSantis’ economic development vision collaborated with state agencies to ensure that businesses thrived, and unemployment remained low.

“In 2024 FloridaCommerce continued to make strides and reach milestones that reinforced Florida’s position as the most business-friendly state in the nation. Florida has led the nation in supporting businesses, lowering unemployment, developing international trade, and assisting with disaster recovery efforts,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

In November 2024, FloridaCommerce announced four consecutive years of statewide unemployment rates falling below the national rate. Private sector employments increased by 107,600 jobs, which means an increase of 1.2%. Florida earned the ranking for talent development in 2022 and 2023 by Lightcast, achieving Gov. DeSantis’ goal of making Florida the best in the nation for workforce education by 2030.

According to FloridaCommerce, “, Governor Ron DeSantis has awarded more than $69 million to 15 communities and education institutions for economic development through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. These investments are projected to create 10,815 jobs and training opportunities for Floridians over the next 10 years.”

The Florida Department of Education established an “earn while you learn” model of post-secondary education through programs including registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, with more than $14.6 million available for these programs through the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant.

One of the key industries to thrive in Florida last year was military and defense. Gov. DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1420 into law, which provided long term sustainability for the Florida Defense Support Task Force through the creation of the Florida Defense Support Commission. The bill aims to expand opportunities for participants of the Incumbent Worker Training Program, provides clarity for the State Workforce Board, better aligns the governance of timeshare sales, and provides needed technical changes to the statues governing the Florida Sports Foundation.

Greater Fort Lauderdale: Growing High-Value Jobs And Investment

Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County is experiencing continued success in attracting jobs and investment to the community, particularly in high-value targeted industries including aviation/aerospace and life sciences.

With more than just an unparalleled quality of life and an attractive business climate, Greater Fort Lauderdale’s Broward County Strategic Job Creation Incentive has proven to be yet another outstanding reason for companies to “select 954” for their next expansion. Companies and consultants interested in learning how their company can benefit can reach out to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance for details.

An aerial view of the Greater Fort Lauderdale skyline. (Credit: Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance)

Recent announced projects include:

Leading aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services provider, Xtreme Aviation, in partnership with Sheltair Aviation, the nation's largest privately-owned aviation network, announced the development of a new MRO hangar facility at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), including the latest advanced technology in aviation maintenance. The 70,000 sq. ft. hangar facility will reduce maintenance turnaround times and costs for airlines that serve FLL, as well as decreasing flight delays for travelers. The project is expected to create 400 high skill jobs and has a projected total capital investment of $30 million. FLL's leadership also assisted with the project.

ARG America, a company focused on designing and manufacturing devices to reduce ship sway, is creating four new jobs and making a capital investment of $2 million in Fort Lauderdale.

ATI is establishing a dedicated additive manufacturing facility in Margate developing highly engineered parts through advanced manufacturing methods including metal 3D printing. The secure 132,000 sq. ft. facility will create 60 new jobs.

Life Wear Technologies, a leading manufacturer of innovative sports medicine products, is expanding operations, creating 20 new jobs and retaining 40 existing jobs, and making a capital investment of $2 million in Pompano Beach. The company was also assisted by FPL's economic development team.

Ontic, a leading global manufacturer of aviation and aerospace parts, is expanding into Florida with the opening of its eighth global site. As part of a strategic decision to create a global network of Ontic MRO Centers of Excellence, the company's new 64,000 sq. ft. facility in Miramar will create 88 jobs with a capital investment of $10 million. The company was also assisted by FPL's economic development team.

"For more than six decades, the Alliance has been an integral driver of economic growth in Broward County," said Bob Swindell, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. "This year, we are thrilled to have assisted the expansion and relocation of a number of leading companies throughout Broward, further distinguishing our county as a premier destination for high-value targeted industries such as aviation MRO services and high-tech manufacturing – and the jobs they create and support."

To learn more, visit LessTaxing.com.

