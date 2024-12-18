First Texas JETI Project In Motion With Aircraft Manufacturing Center

The first project to be qualified under the new Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program is an aircraft manufacturing center in Fort Worth, to be built for Bell Textron, Inc., a subsidiary of Textron, Inc. Governor Gregg Abbott was present for the announcement this week at Bell’s Manufacturing Technology Center. Representing a more than 400 million capital investment, Bell will establish the additional aircraft manufacturing center to support the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program.

The new 447,000 square-foot factory, located in the Denton County region of Fort Worth, will be dedicated to FLRAA component manufacturing. Bell plans to begin facility modification and equipment installation and achieve facility readiness for Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) by 2028. Bell is a leading aerospace manufacturing company and a supplier of helicopters, aircraft parts, and support services. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Bell has a long-standing presence in the state. The project will create over 400 new jobs and more than $429 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $2,671,500 has been extended to Bell.

Bell Textron, Inc. will support U.S. Army needs with its aircraft manufacturing site in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo: Textron)

“Bell is a critical part of the Texas manufacturing sector,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 400 new jobs and a $429 million investment, Bell is making a Texas-sized investment in the future of Fort Worth and in the future of our great state. This new advanced manufacturing facility is the first project under Texas’ new JETI program. This program is part of our broader strategy to build a better-prepared and a better-paid workforce by encouraging companies like Bell to expand manufacturing in Texas. There is no better place to build the future of America than in the great state of Texas.”

The JETI program (House Bill 5) was launched in February 2024. Signed into law in July 2023, the JETI Act replaced the expired Texas Economic Development Act (known as Chapter 313), which had been in place from 2001.

“Bell has called Texas home for over 60 years,” said Bell President and CEO Atherton. “The U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft will revolutionize Army aviation, and Bell is proud that one of the most critical FLRAA manufacturing sites will be in Fort Worth. The continued support from our state, local, and regional leaders has been pivotal in our success to attract top talent and become one of the largest aerospace employers in North Texas.”



The Governor was joined at the announcement by Bell President and CEO Lisa Artherton, City of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Northwest Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust, and Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership President & CEO Robert Allen.

“Bell’s decision to locate their new Future Long Range Assault Aircraft manufacturing facility in Fort Worth is a transformative milestone for national security and for our state and regional economies,” said Mayor Parker. “This announcement highlights the strength of leadership at the state level and reinforces Fort Worth’s position as a leader in some of the most advanced developments in aerospace manufacturing. It also helps preserve and expand our world-class workforce right here in North Texas. This success is made possible thanks to the City working collaboratively with our new economic development model alongside the Fort Worth EDP.”



“This is a great day for our country, for our region, and for Fort Worth. This was a true team effort,” said Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership President & CEO Allen. “The state, the county, the city, the school district, Bell, and the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership all worked together as one. And this announcement is proof that not only does our collaborative approach work, but it also shows that Fort Worth is the place to be for businesses looking to grow.”



“We’re excited to welcome Bell to Northwest ISD, as this mutually beneficial partnership will provide ample opportunities for our students,” said Superintendent Foust. “In addition to the new jobs Bell will bring to the area, this partnership brings incredible connections for our award-winning career and technical education programs. The potential for real-world industry exposure will further equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the workforce.”

$17M In Grant Funding For Texas Military Communities

Also this week, Gov. Abbott announced more than $17 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects in military communities from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. The grant funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to support military installations in the state and protect jobs in military communities that may be impacted in any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process.

“The U.S. Army Futures Command headquarters and 15 major military installations across our great state are critical to our nation’s defense, adding over $151 billion to the Texas economy and supporting more than 677,000 direct and indirect Texas jobs,” said Gov. Abbott. “This $17 million in grant funding will help ensure these Texas military facilities are up-to-date with the latest technology and support their infrastructure. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their continued service in support of our military communities and our nation’s military as we work with the Texas Legislature to keep our installations mission ready.”

With this second round of FY 2024-2025 grants, Governor Abbott has awarded over $146 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program since 2015.

The following entities will receive FY 2024-2025 DEAAG reimbursements:

City of Copperas Cove: $5 million; Fort Cavazos – Energy Resilience Storage System

City of Wichita Falls: $1 million; Sheppard Air Force Base – Runway Strobe Light & Control Panel Replacement Project

Ark-Tex Council of Governments: $5 million; Red River Army Depot – Riverbend Water Resources District (RWRD) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant

City of Corpus Christi: $330,000; Corpus Christi Army Depot – Condensate Return Station Replacement

Tom Green County: $4.8 million; Goodfellow AFB – Defense Access Control Point (DACP)

City of Corpus Christi: $988,000; Corpus Christi Naval Air Station – Lift Station Modernization

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Texas Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.