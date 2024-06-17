Fintech And Financial Services Locations: Banking On The Future

By Nora Caley

Money changes everything, and technology has revolutionized the way money moves. Since the early days of online banking and cashless payments, companies have launched innovations that streamline the way people save, invest, protect, and access their earnings. Consumers want easier payment methods, businesses demand cybersecurity, and the world large embraces high-tech tools.

The trends have resulted in the growth of fintechs, or companies that rely on technology to conduct financial services functions, including daily banking, wealth management, and payments. Fintechs have evolved from niche startups to multibillion dollar enterprises in mobile banking, cryptocurrency, blockchain, insurtech, and wealthtech.

Investments in fintechs have grown. According to a report from McKinsey & Company, venture capital funding for fintechs grew from $19.4 billion in 2015 to $33.3 billion in 2020, a 17% year-over-year increase. Funding continued to increase during the pandemic, partly due to the rise of digital payments. In 2022 VC funding for fintech companies totaled $55 billion, or about 12% of VC funding for companies that year.

Technology can help financial services businesses overcome current challenges. According to a report from Deloitte, disruptive forces such as rising interest rates, reduced money supply, regulations, climate change, and geopolitical tensions will contribute to a reshaping of the banking and capital markets industries in 2024. The report also noted that the impact of generative AI, embedded finance, open data, digitization of money, digital identity, and fraud will grow in 2024. Banks are forced to reassess their strategies, and to evolve their business models.

One growing area is insurance technology, or insurtech, which refers to the use of innovations such as AI, automation, and data to streamline what was once a paperwork-heavy industry. According to Grand View Research, the global insurtech market size was valued at $5.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.7% from 2023 to 2030. North America dominated the market, accounting for more than a 36% share of the global revenue in 2022.

Here are some regions that are attracting fintech and financial services companies.

Hartford, CT: Unlocking The Technological Hub

In the dynamic landscape of technological innovation, Hartford, CT emerges as a gem, offering an environment ripe for growth and prosperity for technology companies. Nestled amidst the historic charm of New England, Hartford is rapidly establishing itself as a vibrant hub for tech startups and established enterprises alike. Here’s why Hartford should be at the top of the list for tech expansion:

Booming Tech Workforce. With a thriving pool of talent, Hartford boasts a highly skilled workforce ready to drive technological advancements. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Connecticut’s tech industry added over 3,000 new jobs in 2023 alone, showcasing the region’s robust talent pipeline. From software engineers to data scientists, Hartford offers access to diverse skill sets essential for tech companies to thrive.

Global Innovation Ecosystem. Hartford’s unique designation as “The Insurance Capital of the World” is not just a title but a testament to its commitment to innovation. The city has become a hotspot for insurtech startups revolutionizing traditional insurance models through cutting-edge digital solutions. Regulatory support from the state of Connecticut and a culture of collaboration have fostered an environment where insurance giants and startups thrive side by side, positioning Hartford as a global thought leader in insurance trends and practices.

Hartford’s innovation ecosystem provides unparalleled support for tech companies at every stage of their journey. The InsurTech Corridor, launched in 2022, is a collaboration between the UK Government’s Department of Business and Trade; Connecticut Insurance and Financial Services trade association; state Department of Insurance; MetroHartford Alliance, Insurtech UK; and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

Lord Mayor of London, Michael Mainelli, [during a visit to Hartford] said, “The Insurtech corridor is very, very important to us and we’ve already seen five United Kingdom firms moving over here and opening extensions of their existing business. We’re hoping naturally to see some Connecticut firms and U.S. firms moving back in the other direction,” (Source: Hartford Business Journal).

Strategic Location. Situated between Boston and New York City, Hartford offers strategic proximity to major metropolitan centers without their associated high costs. This central location facilitates collaboration and networking opportunities while providing easy access to key markets and talent pools. Moreover, with its robust transportation infrastructure, including New England’s second largest airport, Bradley International, Hartford ensures seamless connectivity for global businesses.

Supportive Business Environment. The business-friendly climate in Hartford is conducive to tech innovation and growth. The MetroHartford Alliance, along with public sector partners, actively fosters an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and investment. With competitive incentives and streamlined regulatory processes, tech companies in Hartford can focus on their core objectives without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

According to a comprehensive analysis by the MetroHartford Alliance and CohnReznick, Hartford shines as a cost-effective destination for businesses. The combined annual Tax and Lease Cost for tech companies seeking Class A office space in Hartford is dramatically lower than tech hubs like Austin, Boston, and New York City. This unique cost advantage positions Hartford as an attractive choice for insurtech and fintech companies looking to optimize their expenses and deliver value to their investors.

