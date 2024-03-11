Final Call For Entries! Enter The EDO Awards By March 14

Calling all economic development organizations! Business Facilities editors would like to hear about the innnovative and successful programs and initiatives launched by your team since January 2023. Is there a program that’s made your location stand out to corporate site selectors and site selection consultants?

The Business Facilities 2024 EDO Awards will shine a spotlight on EDOs for leadership, effective programs, and innovative initiatives focused on attracting and retaining companies in their locations. Economic development teams are invited to submit an entry by Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Relevant aspects of economic development include, but are not limited to:

Innovative incentives or legislation

Partnerships with education (K-12, higher education, training/vocational)

Partnerships to improve logistics/infrastructure

Supporting entrepreneurs/emerging industries

Quality of Life

Housing Initiatives

Marketing tools, including use of technology

(Specific relocation, expansion, and retention projects are not eligible for the EDO Awards.

Read the 2023 Business Facilities EDO Awards stories, published in the May/June 2023 issue.

Nominations can be accepted from any member of an economic development organization (U.S. or international). Corporate site selectors, site selection consultants, and other industry professionals are also able to nominate. Winners will be recognized in the May/June 2024 issue of Business Facilities and on BusinessFacilities.com. There is no charge to submit a nomination for the 2024 EDO Awards.