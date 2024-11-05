Faymonville Group To Invest $100M In Arkansas

The Faymonville Group has selected a 54-acre site in Little Rock, Arkansas for its first production facility in the United States. Located at the Port of Little Rock, provides access to major interstates, Class I railroads, navigable waterways, and a national airport.

Faymonville intends to invest more than $100 million at the site, and once fully developed, the project will create 500 jobs. Additionally, the project is expected to create 389 indirect and induced jobs in Little Rock and surrounding communities. The production site covers 409,000 square feet in Phase 1. In Phase 2, the area will expand to 624,000 square feet.

With three vehicle brands, MAX Trailer, Faymonville, and Cometto, the Faymonville Group is the full-range manufacturer of vehicles for heavy load and special transport. The semi-trailers, low-loaders, modular vehicles, and self-propelled trailers are used to transport anything exceptionally heavy, long, wide, or tall.

The Faymonville Group is a family-owned company now in its seventh generation, where a dedicated team — the “Faymily” — of 1,400 people operates across four locations in Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, and Italy. Together, they produce approximately 3,000 units annually. The company’s vehicles are delivered to 125 countries, generating a revenue of around $500 million in 2023.

“It all started in a tiny village back in 1843, with just a blacksmith forge and a dream. The region was poor, but our family was made up of hardworking. From those modest beginnings, we built something incredible—we lived what you might call ‘the American Dream’. We came from nothing, and today, we’re the leaders in specialized transport vehicle manufacturing,” said Yves and Alain Faymonville. “We’re excited to share that we are preparing to expand into the United States! As the only manufacturer in our field committed to bringing production to America, we are fully dedicated to this new journey. We look forward to becoming part of this community and making a positive impact. We’re eager to get started and can’t wait to see the ‘made in America’ label on our vehicles soon.”

Faymonville Group to invest $100 million into Little Rock facility, creating 500 jobs. (Image: Arkansas Economic Development Commission)

Faymonville was first introduced to Arkansas through a relationship with Hale Trailer, the largest independent trailer dealership in North America with 16 branches, including a branch in North Little Rock. In June of 2024, Faymonville was hosted by the Little Rock Regional Chamber and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to tour potential locations and meet key business stakeholders. Following the visit, the company met with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, and Little Rock Regional Chamber President and CEO Jay Chesshir in conjunction with the Farnborough International Airshow in July. Executive leadership from Faymonville returned to Arkansas in August for further examination of properties before selecting the site in late September.

“Companies across the world are learning that Arkansas has the elements needed for business success. Faymonville Group is one of those companies – and we are proud that they have selected Little Rock as the location for their first U.S. manufacturing facility,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “This economic development project is a win for Faymonville Group, for Little Rock, and for Arkansas – but most importantly, it’s a win for the 500 people who will be able to work for this industry-leading company, providing them with new economic opportunities.”

“Faymonville selecting Little Rock validates the community’s vision to expand the Port of Little Rock so we can attract industry-leading companies and significant investment opportunities,” said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “Today’s announcement means 500 people, and their families, will have the opportunity to have a better life in Little Rock. This deal came together quickly, and the company looked at multiple locations for this investment. The ability of the Chamber’s economic development team to move at the speed of business secured this win for Little Rock.”