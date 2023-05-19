Xerxes plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Richland County. The Minnesota-based manufacturing company will create approximately 80 new jobs.

Shawcor Ltd., the parent company of Xerxes, will expand its composite systems segment production capabilities in the U.S., with an additional production facility for its Xerxes business. Xerxes manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic underground storage tanks, primarily used within the retail fuel, storm water and wastewater markets.

“Our new Xerxes facility will bring 80 jobs to Blythewood while positioning us closer to our U.S. customer base and expanding our ability to serve the eastern-U.S. market with underground storage tanks,” said Martin Perez, President, Shawcor Ltd. Composite Systems.

Xerxes plans to lease a new production facility in Blythewood that will expand the company’s capability to deliver market-leading underground fuel and water storage tanks. It will be populated in a phased manner and is expected to be operational by the end of 2024 and approach full production in 2026.

“This announcement is exciting news for Blythewood, and we are proud to welcome Xerxes to South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “Our state’s substantial resources will help Xerxes build a solid foundation for success and, in turn, continue to elevate economic opportunities in Richland County and beyond.”

Meyn America To Invest $10.8M In Oconee County

Poultry processing solutions company Meyn America, LLC will invest $10.8 million to establish its first South Carolina operations, a distribution facility, in Oconee County. The project will create 25 new jobs.

Meyn America is a subsidiary of Netherlands-based Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., which partners with poultry processing companies in over 100 countries, providing poultry equipment and systems.

“We are excited to partner with Oconee County and the state of South Carolina to expand our business operations — a significant milestone in our global supply chain strategy,” said Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V. Managing Director Joost Weel. “We especially want to thank the Oconee Economic Alliance team for its hospitality and partnership throughout this project. Our new Green Globes-certified distribution facility will not only accelerate and improve the accuracy of our parts deliveries to customers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Latin America, it will also help us reduce our company’s carbon footprint by replacing deliveries made by air in favor of land and sea.”

With North American headquarters in Ball Ground, GA, Meyn America will construct its new distribution operation at the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster. The company plans to purchase 36 acres to build an approximately 80,000-square-foot distribution center to house and distribute parts for poultry processing equipment for its North and South American customer base.

Currently, the company’s parts are shipped via air from distribution centers throughout Europe to Meyn America’s customers — resulting in high CO2 emissions. Meyn America’s new South Carolina facility will house a robust parts inventory that will be delivered to customers over land and sea — transportation modes proven to be less carbon intensive than air.

“Oconee County greatly appreciates and thanks Meyn America for the decision to invest and grow its operations in our community,” said Oconee Economic Alliance President and CEO Jamie Gilbert. “Meyn America aligns well with the types of industries we seek to locate and expand in our county. The company’s reputation, long history of innovation, service to the poultry industry, financial and organizational structure, and leadership are excellent. Oconee County is getting a fantastic addition to our business community.”

“The Upstate’s access to the Southeast market and multimodal transportation capabilities proved to meet Meyn America’s business needs,” commented Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus. “We’re excited to welcome this Netherlands-based company in the food processing industry to the Upstate region and look forward to seeing it grow.”

South Atlantic Canners To Invest $28.7M In Lee County

South Atlantic Canners, Inc., a Coca-Cola production cooperative that includes several Coca-Cola distributors, plans to expand its Lee County operations. The company’s $28.7 million investment will create 15 new jobs over the next five years.

“This investment reinforces the commitment of Coca-Cola distributors to manufacture our products in Lee County and South Carolina,” said South Atlantic Canners, Inc. Senior Plant Director Troy Santoscoy. “This investment will positively impact our ability to serve our team, customers and communities, and hopefully encourages future economic development in the region.”

South Atlantic Canners plans to renovate its existing facility in Bishopville and add new, state-of-the-art equipment. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2027.

“South Atlantic Canners’ expansion is yet another indication that companies are not only finding success in South Carolina but also recognize it as a place where they can continue to thrive for years to come,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This expansion is a clear indication of their confidence in our state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”