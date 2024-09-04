Reliance Packaging, LLC, a manufacturer of printed plastic packaging, will add 32 new jobs in Moore County. The company will invest more than $7.4 million to expand its operations and increase its capacity in the Town of Aberdeen, North Carolina.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our manufacturing facility here in Aberdeen and create jobs in Moore County, said Satish Sharma, President & COO of Reliance Packaging. “The new investment will enable the use of Post Consumer Recycle as a major effort to support sustainability within our industry. Reliance Packaging already reprocesses between 10,000 to 20,000 pounds of waste plastic every day and the installation of this new technology and automation will facilitate higher quality products with an eco-friendly solution.”

“This announcement is yet more proof that North Carolina is the best state for business,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “When companies like Reliance Packaging choose to expand in Moore County, it validates the strength of our manufacturing economy, workforce, and our quality of life.”

Reliance Packaging LLC. will invest $7.4 million into new facility in Moore County, NC, creating 32 jobs. (Photo: Sigma Plastics Group)

“This will be Reliance’s third major expansion since coming to Aberdeen,” said Darryn Burich, Business Development Director for Moore County Economic Development Partnership. “Reliance started with 10 employees here in 2014 and has grown to 70. Not including the current expansion, they have already grown by more than 285% in floor space. Both are incredible accomplishments that attest to Reliance’s continued success in Aberdeen.”

Operating in Aberdeen since 2014, Reliance Packaging extrudes plastic resin into printed heavy duty plastic bags and film for the lawn and garden market as well as many other outdoor applications. A Joint Venture with Sigma Plastic Group, Reliance extrudes, prints, and converts, along with developing brands and graphic designs for high-quality products to hold mulch, soil and decorative lawn rock that are sold throughout various outlets, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walmart, across the United States. This expansion includes building improvements and two additional multi-layer film extruders for the 180,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

New positions, including extruder operators, material handlers, and quality control technicians, will have varying salaries, but altogether the average annual wage is $53,000. The Moore County average is $51,824. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.6 million.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Reliance’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

Parexel Relocates Global Headquarters To Raleigh, NC

Parexel has relocated its global headquarters within North Carolina from Durham to Raleigh. One of the world’s largest clinical research organizations, the company signed a lease 61,076 square feet of office space in Tower 5 at North Hills Innovation District in Midtown Raleigh.

Parexel provides the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help lifesaving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging its clinical, regulatory, and therapeutic expertise, the company’s more than 21,000 global professionals to design and deliver clinical trials, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for more patients.

Opening in 2024, Tower 5 is a 342,000-square-foot, 17-story office tower part of NHID offering:

Amenitized common areas, including work and conference spaces

Integrated parking

Unique outdoor connection points creating new workplace opportunities for collaboration, working and gathering

Parexel will relocate global headquarters to Tower 5 of the North Hills Innovation District in Raleigh, NC. (Photo: Kane Realty Corporation)

“We’re thrilled to embark on this next chapter for Parexel at NHID’s Tower 5,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer, Parexel. “This move aligns with our commitment to providing flexible and adaptable workspaces designed to align with how our colleagues work today. With thoughtfully designed areas and surrounding amenities, our new headquarters will prioritize our employees’ well-being while maximizing opportunities for productivity and collaboration so that our colleagues can do their best work in the development of critical new therapies for patients.”