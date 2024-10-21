Expanding The STEM Talent Pipeline

By BF Editors

(Photo: Adobe Stock/ FotoArtist)

T he growth of advanced manufacturing skillsets reflects the evolving landscape of the manufacturing industry, driven by technological advancements and increased demand for efficiency, and innovation. From technology knowledge and data analytics to engineering and design, companies and communities are actively focused on expanding this talent pipeline.

In December 2023, Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute began their sixth manufacturing talent study in more than two decades. Released in April, the 2024 “Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute Talent Study” found that the U.S. manufacturing industry may have a net need for as many as 3.8 million jobs by 2033. The study involved an online survey of more than 200 U.S. manufacturers, interviews with senior executives from across all sectors, and a collation of secondary data on labor supply and demand.

As highlighted by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute study, nearly four million manufacturing jobs are expected to need filling within a decade. Other findings highlighted that without significant changes, about half of those jobs (1.9 million) could go unfilled if workforce challenges are not addressed. Additionally, 65% of the study respondents said attracting and retaining talent is a primary business challenge.

The connection between manufacturing jobs and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education is significant.

Technical Skills: Many manufacturing jobs require a solid understanding of engineering principles, computer programming, and technical problem-solving, all of which are central components of STEM education.

Advanced Technologies: The manufacturing sector increasingly relies on automation, robotics, and advanced manufacturing techniques. A strong foundation in STEM allows workers to operate, maintain, and innovate these technologies.

Innovation and Design: STEM education fosters critical thinking and creativity, which are essential for designing new products and improving manufacturing processes.

Workforce Development: As the manufacturing industry evolves, there’s a growing need for a skilled workforce. STEM education can help bridge the gap between the skills needed and those possessed by job seekers.

Career Pathways: A background in STEM opens up diverse career opportunities in manufacturing, from engineering roles to quality control and data analysis.

The growth of advanced manufacturing skillsets is crucial for meeting the challenges of modern production environments and ensuring a skilled workforce ready for the future.

The Ohio State University At Marion: Leading With Engineering Tech Degree

The Ohio State University at Marion has partnered with business and industry professionals to prepare students majoring in engineering technology to become the business-oriented, industry leaders in the Marion region, across the state of Ohio and beyond.

Ohio State’s engineering technology bachelor’s degree is one of the majors offered by the university’s nationally ranked College of Engineering but is exclusively available on Ohio State’s regional campuses.

Now, four short years after establishing the major, new graduates are fulfilling specific needs for area manufacturers. The engineering technology degree program is designed to produce highly skilled graduates with comprehensive training in manufacturing engineering, preparing them for a wide range of responsibilities, including process optimization, production management, troubleshooting, and company representative roles.

At The Ohio State University at Marion, engineering technology majors have the opportunity to gain real-world experience with internationally recognized businesses. (Photo: The Ohio State University)

The need for these graduates is being driven by a resurgence of manufacturing — Ohio’s largest economic sector and has increased demand for college graduates with this combination of skills.

According to the Director of Marion’s economic development organization Marion CAN DO!, Gus Comstock, the benefit of having a regional campus of an internationally recognized university right in Marion, Ohio is a huge competitive advantage to regional businesses and industries.

Assistant Professor of Practice in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Dr. Nima Mansouri, said, “Providing a direct connection to curriculum, Marion County and Ohio, being industrial hubs, has a significant demand for a skilled workforce, particularly in manufacturing. This region requires a new generation of well-educated engineers to meet its industrial needs. By equipping students with the latest knowledge in manufacturing, we are helping local industries remain competitive and lead the nation in the future of manufacturing.”

Marion County Director of OhioMeans Jobs Roxanne Somerlot, who works directly with area companies and business, echoed the sentiment of Comstock: “The Ohio State University educates the full continuum of the talent pipeline for the most in-demand industries. Our local relationship with Ohio State results in proactive and effective training solutions for employers of any size and mission.”

“Our industry partners have been involved from the very beginning, even during the curriculum development phase of this major,” said Ohio State Marion’s Capstone Coordinator Nima Mansouri. “Their insight into industry demands guided us in designing a curriculum that meets those needs. Their involvement in engineering seminars, campus talks, and collaboration on Capstone courses help students deal real-world challenges they face,” he said.

“A great example of the connection between business and industry is the Capstone Program with the Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology,” said Comstock. “Companies can get an important project/problem completed or solved by a highly trained student/prospective employee with the backing of Ohio State’s world-renowned engineering faculty.”

“In the Capstone project, students team up with industry partners to tackle practical issues in manufacturing processes. They work collaboratively with industry professionals in developing solutions. This experience helps students to become familiar with real-world challenges and prepares them for their future careers,” Mansouri elaborated.

“In the 2023-2024 academic year, our students partnered with the Whirlpool Corporation and Sakamura USA and completed three projects. This year, our students are collaborating with Honda and Sakamura on two new projects,” Mansouri added.

Connecting engineering technology students with internationally recognized businesses and industries creates a win-win situation. For the students, it means real-world experience, networking opportunities, and a clearer path to future employment. For businesses and industries, it provides access to fresh talent, innovative ideas, and an avenue to shape the next generation of engineers who will drive their success. The collaboration fosters skill development and ensures that educational programs remain aligned with industry needs, ultimately benefiting both the students and the regional economy.

