EV Battery Ecosystem, Metal Distributor Grow In North Carolina

Toyota Tsusho America Inc. (TAI), a member of the Toyota Group, has purchased a property in Winston-Salem’s Whitaker Park. The Winston-Salem manufacturing plant is expected to generate 39 new jobs over five years, fostering further industrial growth and opportunities within the area. This investment follows Toyota’s 2021 announcment of a record-setting battery manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty, North Carolina. At this new site, Toyota Tsusho will provide recycling and waste handling solutions for Toyota’s growing battery plant in Liberty.

Toyota Tsusho worked with Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) to facilitate the location project. This development positions Winston-Salem to contribute to the state’s growing battery manufacturing sector, anchored by Toyota’s landmark $14 billion investment in Liberty. (In January, this $14 billion investment was recognized with Business Facilities’ top 2023 Deal of the Year Award. Entries are being accepted for the 2024 Deal of the Year Awards now.)

“Toyota Tsusho America’s commitment to innovation and sustainable growth remains at the forefront of our mission as we strive to create a better future for us all,” says TAI spokesperson. Katie Williams. “We are excited to join Winston-Salem’s thriving industrial sector and look forward to sharing more about this project closer to our launch in late 2025.”

Toyota Tsusho America’s location in Winston-Salem’s Whitaker Park will contribute to North Carolina’s growing battery manufacturing sector, anchored by Toyota’s landmark $14 billion investment in Liberty, NC (shown here). (Rendering: courtesy of Toyota)

“Interest from companies in the electric battery sector is growing in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County,” says Mark Owens, President and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem Inc. “Toyota Tsusho’s investment in Whitaker Park highlights the region’s advantages and showcases the ripple effect we are seeing throughout the Carolina Core as a result of the Toyota battery project.”

Toyota North Carolina’s battery manufacturing plant is set to become the largest economic development project in North Carolina’s history, with the $14 billion investment and the creation of more than 5,100 jobs. The Liberty plant is expected to begin production in 2025.

Metal Distributor Locates In Tarboro

In eastern North Carolina, Prudential Stainless & Alloys, L.P. has purchased a warehouse facility in the Tarboro Commerce Center Industrial Park in Tarboro, NC. The company will occupy and renovate the existing shell building with a $8.4 million investment and the addition of 30 employees. Prudential Stainless is a wholesale master distributor of stainless steel, nickel alloy and aluminum pipe, tube and bar.

“We chose Tarboro for the business-friendly environment, the welcoming people, the central location for truck and air shipments, and the proximity to seaports. We are very excited to make this move and to become part of such an amicable community for years to come,” said Joe Kreitzer, President of Prudential Stainless & Alloys, L.P.

Prudential Stainless will relocate to North Carolina from New Jersey. The company will complete construction on the warehouse facility at One Commerce Center Drive and add another building for a total of 100,000 square feet, plus a one-acre fenced in storage yard. The company will utilize the North Carolina Logistics Highway, a merging of transit partners to build customizable transit solutions. Consisting of airports, highways, rails and seaports, Prudential Stainless will be able to design shipping solutions to meet their needs and product demand.

Prudential Stainless & Alloys selected Tarboro in eastern North Carolina for its newest distribution center. (Photo: Carolinas Gateway Partnership)

“The Carolinas Gateway Partnership prides itself on building better futures through economic growth. With Prudential Stainless’ relocation to the region and their proven track record of success as both an industry leader and employer, the opportunity for a brighter future and economic growth in Tarboro is evident,” said Bob Pike, President and CEO of the Carolinas Gateway Partnership. “Prudential Stainless is poised to be strong partner of the community and region, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Carolinas Gateway region.”

“The Town of Tarboro is thrilled to welcome Prudential Stainless & Alloys, L.P. to our community and excited about the creation of 30 jobs and $8.4 million investment in our shell building development. This significant milestone not only boosts our local economy but also demonstrates the Town’s commitment to attracting growth and providing valuable opportunities for our residents,” said Troy Lewis, Tarboro Town Manager.