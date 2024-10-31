The Business Facilities 2024 Deal of the Year Awards comprise four top projects — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

And, the Business Facilities 2024 Impact Awards recognize project investments deemed to have significant impact based on a specific aspect of the project. All entries submitted for Deal of the Year are considered.

To qualify for entry, the relocation, expansion, or retention decision must have occurred no earlier than September 1, 2023 (between September 1, 2023 and the present).

The awards will be announced in January 2025, and the winners will be featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Business Facilities.

To see the top projects awarded last year in January 2024, see the Business Facilities 2023 Deal of the Year winners: Platinum Award; Gold Award; Silver Award; Bronze Award; and the Impact Awards.