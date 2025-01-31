Contact Us

Enovis Selects Texas For Latest Expansion, Invests $25M

The medtech firm will operate a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Cedar Park.

Enovis, a global medical technology innovator, has selected Cedar Park, Texas as the location for its latest expansion. The company will establish a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, creating at least 162 jobs in the central Texas city. The $25 million investment establishing Enovis’ presence adds to a burgeoning life sciences ecosystem in Cedar Park. Renowned for its research and development of drug and biologic delivery device technology, Zeteo Biomedical also recently announced it would relocate to Cedar Park.

“Central Texas has been home to the Enovis Surgical business for over 30 years, and we are thrilled to continue our local growth by making a commitment to expand our manufacturing operations into the city of Cedar Park,” said Tony Stallings, Enovis’ Senior Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain. “Cedar Park’s high-tech infrastructure and welcoming culture will provide a great environment for our employees to thrive as they develop orthopedic solutions that healthcare professionals and their patients count on — here in Texas and beyond.”

Texas
Enovis will open a manufacturing facility in Cedar Park, creating 162 jobs. (Photo: Cedar Park Economic Development & Tourism)

Arthur Jackson, Chief Economic Development Officer for the City of Cedar Park, added, “Having Enovis expand with their state-of-the-art manufacturing operation in Cedar Park is a transformative moment for our city. This investment not only brings high-quality jobs and innovation to our community, but also sets the foundation for Cedar Park to become a hub for the life sciences industry. With Enovis as a cornerstone, we’re building the infrastructure and momentum needed to attract more companies in this field and establish Cedar Park as a leader in cutting-edge medical and manufacturing advancements.”

Cedar Park collaborated with Opportunity Austin, where Enovis’s surgical headquarters is located, to attract the expansion. Ed Latson, CEO of Opportunity Austin, said, “This investment highlights the strength of Cedar Park and the Austin region’s life sciences ecosystem as well as the area’s ability to support innovative companies with the talent, resources, and business-friendly environment they need to thrive.”

As a part of the move, the company will be eligible for an employee relocation bonus of $10,000 for every residence or residential lot purchased in Cedar Park by an Enovis employee, up to a maximum of $500,000.

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

A Reinvigorated And Reimagined Site 36

