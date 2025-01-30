Encompass Elements has chosen to consolidate and expand operations at a site in New Castle, Delaware, where it has operated for more than 20 years. The company manufactures marketing collateral and provides direct mail, product sampling, over-the-counter fulfillment and other services to pharmaceutical, retail, insurance and direct mail clients. For its consolidation and expansion, the company plans to invest $3.2 million in construction fit-out, including site upgrades and installation of new and relocated equipment, at its existing 152,000-square-foot facility.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that consolidating into Delaware brings to the company,” said Encompass Elements Chief Operations Officer Bill Scannapieco. “This move allows us to take advantage of Delaware’s business-friendly environment, helping to strengthen our operations and support our continued growth.”

For Encompass Elements, which President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Fox Donnelly grew from a small screen-printing company, consolidation of operations is a strategic move supporting growth. The company currently manufactures in both locations and often transports products from one to the other. Consolidating into one site will enable it to reduce expenses, streamline processes, enhance capabilities and offer clients faster turnaround times and more competitive pricing.

Encompass Elements invests $3.2 million in New Castle facility expansion, adding 21 jobs at the site. (Photo: Delaware Prosperity Partnership)

Joining the company’s 21 full-time employees already in New Castle will be 22 full-time employees from Pennsylvania and, over the next few years, 31 new positions. Jobs new to Delaware will include lettershop and print machine operators and managers; customer service representatives; executive, management and administrative professionals; and marketing fulfillment and warehouse associates.

“Congratulations to Encompass Elements on its decision to grow in Delaware,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “The company has been a valued member of the New Castle County business community for more than 20 years, and we look forward to their expansion and the new job opportunities it will bring to our area.”

Delaware Prosperity Partnership collaborated with Encompass Elements for several years as the company explored its options. On Monday, DPP supported the company’s request to the state Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $188,000 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of up to $64,100 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of these grant monies is dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved Encompass Elements’ request for up to $252,100 in total funding.

Synnovation Therapeutics Adds 40 Jobs In Wilmington

Synnovation Therapeutics plans to create more than 40 new jobs to support its work to transform cancer treatment through the discovery and development of targeted small-molecule therapies. Since its 2021 founding by one of Incyte’s founding scientists, the company has operated at The Innovation Space just outside the City of Wilmington and steadily increased the size of its workforce.

The company aims to expand its team to 70-plus skilled professionals by creating 44 full-time jobs in Delaware through 2026. Positions will include chemists and other scientists along with operations, management and administrative personnel, each of whom will earn $100,000 or more annually.

“We look forward to our continued growth in Delaware and sincerely appreciate the state’s support of the innovation that drives our pursuit of improving outcomes for cancer patients,” said Synnovation CEO and Founder Wenqing Yao. “Delaware’s strong commitment to building a robust biotechnology ecosystem in the greater Wilmington area was a key factor in our decision to expand here.”

(From left) Becky Harrington of Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP); Noah Olson of DPP; Paul Trower of Synnovation Therapeutics; Wenqing Yao of Synnovation Therapeutics; Senator Nicole Poore of the Council on Development Finance (CDF); and Erica Crell of DPP following the January 27 meeting of the CDF. (Photo: Delaware Prosperity Partnership)

Synnovation’s work also has enhanced Delaware’s reputation as a leader in life sciences innovation. The company’s precision oncology focus also aligns with the National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines Tech Hub designation of the Delaware-including Philadelphia region as a center for excellence in precision medicine.

“New Castle County has long been a hub of innovation and success in the pharmaceutical industry,” said New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry. “We are thrilled to support a thriving and dynamic ecosystem of large, medium and small businesses throughout the community.”

Delaware Prosperity Partnership has engaged with Synnovation to discuss the company’s growth and talent acquisition plans since 2022. On Monday, DPP supported the company’s request to the state Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $438,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of these grant monies is dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and recommended Synnovation’s request.