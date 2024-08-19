Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home / Featured / Employee Productivity: Where Do Workers Clock The Most Hours?

Employee Productivity: Where Do Workers Clock The Most Hours?

A new Robert Half survey reveals the cities where employees work the most hours. Plus, four key employee productivity trends for 2024.

Most managers say their teams have become more productive, but employees are logging more hours than they did a year ago, according to new research from Robert Half. The survey of more than 2,500 U.S. hiring managers and more than 2,500 U.S. workers reveals a complex picture when it comes to employee productivity, and raises potential concerns about employee burnout, morale, and turnover.

employee productivity
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge (Photo: Adobe Stock / Can Balcioglu)

While employees across the U.S. tend to be working more hours, the survey found that employees in some cities tend to work more hours than in others. Here’s a breakdown of which professionals are putting in the most hours, by city. (You can also view breakdowns by generation and specialization here.)


Professionals Clocking More Hours, By City

San Francisco39%
Seattle38%
Dallas38%
Houston38%
New York36%
Washington, DC35%
Chicago33%
Boston32%
Atlanta31%
Los Angeles29%
Minneapolis27%
Source: Robert Half Inc. survey of more than 2,500 workers aged 18 and older in the U.S.
© Robert Half Inc. An Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/Disability/Veterans

Employee Productivity Trends For 2024

The survey highlights four key trends shaping employee output this year:

  • Worker productivity is up. Nearly seven in 10 hiring managers (68%) report an increase in employee productivity compared to one year ago. They say improved management practices (33%), enhanced staff training (31%), and the adoption of new technologies (29%) are contributing to greater output from their teams.
  • AI plays a part. More than one-third of workers (36%) report improved efficiency due to emerging technologies such as generative AI. These tools help with laborious tasks and free up time for other projects.
  • Flexibility fuels focus. When asked about incentives that would boost engagement and productivity, workers identified hybrid work options (54%), windowed work options (46%) and a compressed weekly work schedule (20%).
  • Workers are putting in more hours. More than one-third of workers (36%) said they are logging more hours compared to the previous year.

“The correlation between increased productivity and longer work hours is a complex issue that requires careful attention,” said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. “While advances in technology and enhanced processes have allowed for improved efficiencies, it’s critical to monitor employee well-being and burnout. Flexibility goes beyond work schedules. Hiring contract professionals to help with projects during busy seasons offers a flexible staffing solution that can help optimize productivity, boost employee morale and support retention.”

Check out the latest surveys, research and economic forecasts regarding economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion, and site selection.
Sponsored Content

AI, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, employee morale, Employee Productivity, generative AI, Houston, Hybrid Work, los angeles, Minneapolis, New York, productivity, Robert Half, San Francisco, Seattle, Site Selection, Survey, Team Efficiency, Washington DC, Windowed Work, work schedules, Workforce Development

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden, Alabama: The Talent Is Still Here

The fastest growing economy in the country is right here in the Southeast—and Gadsden, Alabama is centrally located for success.

Listen Now – South Carolina Embraces The Future: A Talk With Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III

From launch to legacy, companies find opportunity for growth and profitability in South Carolina. Hear success stories, and what the future holds for the next generation of business.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

South Carolina: An Economic Boom

Next

DICK’s Sporting Goods To Create 300 Jobs In Fort Worth, Texas

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly