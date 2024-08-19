Employee Productivity: Where Do Workers Clock The Most Hours?

M ost managers say their teams have become more productive, but employees are logging more hours than they did a year ago, according to new research from Robert Half. The survey of more than 2,500 U.S. hiring managers and more than 2,500 U.S. workers reveals a complex picture when it comes to employee productivity, and raises potential concerns about employee burnout, morale, and turnover.

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge (Photo: Adobe Stock / Can Balcioglu)

While employees across the U.S. tend to be working more hours, the survey found that employees in some cities tend to work more hours than in others. Here’s a breakdown of which professionals are putting in the most hours, by city. (You can also view breakdowns by generation and specialization here.)



Professionals Clocking More Hours, By City

San Francisco 39% Seattle 38% Dallas 38% Houston 38% New York 36% Washington, DC 35% Chicago 33% Boston 32% Atlanta 31% Los Angeles 29% Minneapolis 27% Source: Robert Half Inc. survey of more than 2,500 workers aged 18 and older in the U.S.

© Robert Half Inc. An Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/Disability/Veterans

Employee Productivity Trends For 2024

The survey highlights four key trends shaping employee output this year:

Worker productivity is up. Nearly seven in 10 hiring managers (68%) report an increase in employee productivity compared to one year ago. They say improved management practices (33%), enhanced staff training (31%), and the adoption of new technologies (29%) are contributing to greater output from their teams.

Nearly seven in 10 hiring managers (68%) report an increase in employee productivity compared to one year ago. They say improved management practices (33%), enhanced staff training (31%), and the adoption of new technologies (29%) are contributing to greater output from their teams. AI plays a part. More than one-third of workers (36%) report improved efficiency due to emerging technologies such as generative AI. These tools help with laborious tasks and free up time for other projects.

More than one-third of workers (36%) report improved efficiency due to emerging technologies such as generative AI. These tools help with laborious tasks and free up time for other projects. Flexibility fuels focus. When asked about incentives that would boost engagement and productivity, workers identified hybrid work options (54%), windowed work options (46%) and a compressed weekly work schedule (20%).

When asked about incentives that would boost engagement and productivity, workers identified hybrid work options (54%), windowed work options (46%) and a compressed weekly work schedule (20%). Workers are putting in more hours. More than one-third of workers (36%) said they are logging more hours compared to the previous year.

More than one-third of workers (36%) said they are logging more hours compared to the previous year.

“The correlation between increased productivity and longer work hours is a complex issue that requires careful attention,” said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. “While advances in technology and enhanced processes have allowed for improved efficiencies, it’s critical to monitor employee well-being and burnout. Flexibility goes beyond work schedules. Hiring contract professionals to help with projects during busy seasons offers a flexible staffing solution that can help optimize productivity, boost employee morale and support retention.”