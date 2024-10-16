Embraer Investing Up To $70M In New Texas MRO Facility

E mbraer will invest up to $70 million to expand its U.S. maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services network with a new service center at the Perot Field Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. The expansion project is expected to create approximately 250 new aviation jobs to support Embraer’s growing fleet of E-Jets.

Brazil-based Embraer expects to begin operations in an existing hangar early in the second quarter of 2025, while building a second hangar that should be completed by 2027. With the new facilities, Embraer’s capacity to serve E-Jets customers will increase by 53% in the U.S.

The new Fort Worth service center will be added to Embraer’s global network , which includes 80 authorized centers and 12 owned service centers around the world.

(Photos courtesy of Embraer)

Embraer worked in partnership with the City of Fort Worth, Denton County and the State of Texas, and the Fort Worth City Council has approved incentives associated with the project.

“We are excited to receive the final approval for this important expansion of our MRO business that supports our continued investment in the U.S. market,” said Carlos Naufel, President and CEO Embraer Services & Support. “We have a long-standing relationship with the State of Texas and look forward to our partnership with Hillwood at Alliance, and the opening of this new service center will create hundreds of highly skilled jobs in a vital segment for the aviation industry.”

“We’re thrilled that Embraer has selected Fort Worth and Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport for their new aircraft facility,” said Robert Allen, President & CEO, Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership. “Collaborating closely with Hillwood and Embraer’s team throughout the entire process, this project stands as a clear testament to Fort Worth’s robust aerospace and defense sector. We’re excited to see the lasting impact this will have on the industry and our community’s continued growth.”

Cytracom Relocating HQ To McKinney

Cloud-based communications and networking solutions provider Cytracom is relocating its headquarters to District 121 in McKinney. The new 30,000- square-foot office will feature modern workspaces designed to foster employee innovation and collaboration.

With plans to double staff by the end of 2025, the new headquarters will enhance Cytracom’s workplace culture and support its continued rapid growth. In addition to being located near restaurants, entertainment, and other attractions, the new headquarters is close to hotels and apartments, making it a good fit for both local and remote employees and visiting partners.

“We believe McKinney and the 121 Corridor offer the perfect environment for Cytracom’s next phase of growth,” said Zane Conkle, Founder and CEO of Cytracom. “The vibrant commercial district, growing tech sector, and increasing access to top talent make this an ideal location. Our new headquarters reflects our culture of innovation and collaboration, and we’re excited to create a space that inspires our teams and welcomes our customers and partners.”

The move is part of Cytracom’s broader strategy to tap into the region’s growing tech talent pool and aligns with the McKinney Economic Development Corporation‘s vision of establishing the city as a hub for high-tech companies. Cytracom’s new headquarters will occupy the top two floors of the District 121 office building, providing ample room for continued expansion.

“McKinney is focused on attracting employers in innovative industries that build high-wage, high-skill jobs. Cytracom embodies the excellence and forward-thinking spirit we value in our community,” said Michael Kowski, President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation. “We look forward to watching Cytracom continue to grow and become even more ingrained in the fabric of our city.”