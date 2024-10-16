Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
economic development deal

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards
Submit By November 1st!

Home » In The News » USA - Southwest » Texas

Embraer Investing Up To $70M In New Texas MRO Facility

New Embraer commercial jet MRO facilities will create 250 jobs at Perot Field Alliance Airport in Fort Worth. Plus, Cytracom will relocate HQ to McKinney.

Embraer will invest up to $70 million to expand its U.S. maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services network with a new service center at the Perot Field Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. The expansion project is expected to create approximately 250 new aviation jobs to support Embraer’s growing fleet of E-Jets.

Brazil-based Embraer expects to begin operations in an existing hangar early in the second quarter of 2025, while building a second hangar that should be completed by 2027. With the new facilities, Embraer’s capacity to serve E-Jets customers will increase by 53% in the U.S.

The new Fort Worth service center will be added to Embraer’s global network , which includes 80 authorized centers and 12 owned service centers around the world.

Embraer Fort Worth Texas
Embraer Fort Worth Texas
(Photos courtesy of Embraer)

Embraer worked in partnership with the City of Fort Worth, Denton County and the State of Texas, and the Fort Worth City Council has approved incentives associated with the project.

“We are excited to receive the final approval for this important expansion of our MRO business that supports our continued investment in the U.S. market,” said Carlos Naufel, President and CEO Embraer Services & Support. “We have a long-standing relationship with the State of Texas and look forward to our partnership with Hillwood at Alliance, and the opening of this new service center will create hundreds of highly skilled jobs in a vital segment for the aviation industry.”

“We’re thrilled that Embraer has selected Fort Worth and Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport for their new aircraft facility,” said Robert Allen, President & CEO, Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership. “Collaborating closely with Hillwood and Embraer’s team throughout the entire process, this project stands as a clear testament to Fort Worth’s robust aerospace and defense sector. We’re excited to see the lasting impact this will have on the industry and our community’s continued growth.”

Cytracom Relocating HQ To McKinney

Cloud-based communications and networking solutions provider Cytracom is relocating its headquarters to District 121 in McKinney. The new 30,000- square-foot office will feature modern workspaces designed to foster employee innovation and collaboration. 

With plans to double staff by the end of 2025, the new headquarters will enhance Cytracom’s workplace culture and support its continued rapid growth. In addition to being located near restaurants, entertainment, and other attractions, the new headquarters is close to hotels and apartments, making it a good fit for both local and remote employees and visiting partners.

“We believe McKinney and the 121 Corridor offer the perfect environment for Cytracom’s next phase of growth,” said Zane Conkle, Founder and CEO of Cytracom. “The vibrant commercial district, growing tech sector, and increasing access to top talent make this an ideal location. Our new headquarters reflects our culture of innovation and collaboration, and we’re excited to create a space that inspires our teams and welcomes our customers and partners.”

The move is part of Cytracom’s broader strategy to tap into the region’s growing tech talent pool and aligns with the McKinney Economic Development Corporation‘s vision of establishing the city as a hub for high-tech companies. Cytracom’s new headquarters will occupy the top two floors of the District 121 office building, providing ample room for continued expansion.

“McKinney is focused on attracting employers in innovative industries that build high-wage, high-skill jobs. Cytracom embodies the excellence and forward-thinking spirit we value in our community,” said Michael Kowski, President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation. “We look forward to watching Cytracom continue to grow and become even more ingrained in the fabric of our city.”

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Aerospace/Defense/Aviation, Business/Industrial/Research Parks, Capital Investment, Corporate Headquarters, Daily News, Featured, Industry Clusters/Hubs, Quality Of Life, Single Location, Texas, Workforce Development

aviation, Business Expansion, Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Cytracom, Denton County, District 121, Embraer, Fort Worth, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, Perot Field Alliance Airport, Single Location, Texas, Workforce Development

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent... San Antonio, Texas.

Innovation Tower: Where America’s Future Rises – San Antonio, Texas

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease. Permit ready.

Property Spotlight: Progress Labs at Center 85 – Frederick, Maryland

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease, and a Build-to-Suit Opportunity. Permit ready.

Previous

MyDefence To Invest $1.2M Into Oklahoma City Office

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly