Electrolit’s First U.S. Production Site Will Create 200 Jobs In Texas

I n response to rising demand for its sports drink made with pharmaceutical grade ingredients, Electrolit is planning its first-ever production site in the U.S. The $400 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Waco, Texas will create more than 200 jobs. The 600,000-square-foot greenfield project is a build-to-suit facility and is set to open in early 2026.

“We’re excited to announce our new U.S. manufacturing facility, marking a major milestone in our growth and commitment to quality,” stated the Electrolit Team. “We are immensely grateful to all our U.S. consumers for their continued preference and support. Your trust and loyalty have been pivotal to our success. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to providing the best hydration solutions in the market and are confident that the years ahead will bring even greater innovations and improvements. Thank you for being a part of the Electrolit family.”

Mexico-based Electrolit has acquired land in the heart of Waco’s largest industrial park, Texas Central Park. The company’s decision to locate its first U.S. facility in Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between the City of Waco, McLennan County, the Waco Industrial Foundation, and the Greater Waco Chamber.

“Attracting a business like Electrolit meets the economic development objectives of our City by bringing in a quality business, a great management team, a significant financial commitment, and good jobs that help provide financial security to our Waco residents,” said City of Waco Mayor Jim Holmes. “Electrolit also has a track record of support and involvement in the local community, and we look forward to this business being a part of all the great things going on in Waco.”

“This announcement substantiates our success in creating an inviting environment where a skilled workforce, strategic location, and an inviting community culture can provide McLennan County with a competitive advantage in recruiting great companies, such as Electrolit,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. “We are so thrilled to have Electrolit make Waco and McLennan County its home.”

The Waco site will have the capacity to incorporate non-virgin and recycled packaging materials when available, as Electrolit remains dedicated to complying with the state’s plastic usage regulations. Rail infrastructure will be utilized to distribute outbound finished products, significantly reducing carbon emissions and will be able to accommodate future expansion phases. The development of this leading-edge facility that prioritizes automation will be done in partnership with Stellar, a premier EPC firm that won Food Plant of the Year in 2022.

“Stellar and Electrolit have a mutual commitment to innovation and forward-thinking design, which will drive the creation of the Waco facility,” said Brian Kappele, CEO of Stellar. “Setting a new standard for efficiency and environmental responsibility, this project exemplifies Stellar’s dedication to excellence and our ability to deliver top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients while keeping the environmental considerations front of mind.”

USDOT Awards $80M Grant To Launch AllianceTexas Smart Port

The new Smart Port at AllianceTexas has been awarded an $80 million grant from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program. The goal of INFRA is to transform the U.S. supply chain and increase supply chain resilience by providing regional, state and national leaders with real-time tracking of goods and services. The AllianceTexas Smart Port —Hillwood’s 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development — was one of 44 projects chosen nationwide and the lone selection from Texas, with $4.2 billion in total funding allocated to this round of the INFRA and Project Assistance (MEGA) grant programs.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the City of Fort Worth and the City of Haslet, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and Hillwood, a Perot Company, are partners in the project.

This $262 million public-private partnership, which includes $96 million of private sector investment, connects the AllianceTexas Inland Port, one of the nation’s critical supply chain hubs, to the Dallas-Fort Worth regional transportation network and its bigger state and national ecosystems, which include the Texas Connected Freight Corridor (TCFC) and the critical National Highway Freight Network corridors of Interstate 35 and Interstate 45.

“AllianceTexas is poised to redefine what it means to be a modern logistics hub,” said Ross Perot Jr., Chairman and CEO of Hillwood. “By integrating automation and forward-looking technologies through this grant, we will not only strengthen the national supply chain but also set a global benchmark for resilience and efficiency in port operations.”

The real-time tracking of goods and services will be coupled with a direct connector bridge from the heart of the AllianceTexas Inland Port facility to State Highway 170. The bridge will alleviate east-west freight traffic, taking trucks off Interstate 35W and a four-lane suburban road, and more efficiently routing them to their destination. By reducing traffic congestion, it will improve road safety, air quality, access to jobs and the quality of life for over 3 million area residents across Denton and Tarrant Counties. Approximately 4.2 million trucks move in and out of the BNSF Railway Alliance Intermodal Facility each year, and that number will nearly double by 2035.

The AllianceTexas Inland Port is the primary port of entry for the southwestern U.S., bringing shipped global goods directly from the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Houston via intermodal rail containers. In addition, AllianceTexas connects to nearshoring in Mexico and with more than half of all U.S. freight tonnage moving through Texas, it will also play a significant role in advancing the Texas Connected Freight Corridors Project, addressing freight safety and mobility needs. AllianceTexas’ global logistics hub is one of the nation’s largest intermodal hubs, connecting air (Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport), road (I-35/SH-170) and rail (BNSF Intermodal Facility).