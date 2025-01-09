IAG Aero Group Lands In Florida, Will Create 500 Aviation Jobs

The aviation and aerospace industry continues to grow in northwest Florida with IAG Aero Group announcing its plan to build a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and a rare engine test cell facility in Panama City at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP). The company, which specializes in MRO, engine field services, material repair, and sales and trading of aircraft and engine parts, will invest $107 million to establish its new location in the state.
“As a global company, we are proud to establish robust aviation facilities in Bay County, where the aviation sector is experiencing remarkable growth,” said Mauricio Luna, CEO of IAG Aero Group. “The proximity to ECP’s 10,000-foot runway was particularly attractive to our organization, providing a strategic advantage for our operations and enhancing our ability to better serve our clients.”
“Today, we are proud to welcome IAG Aero Group as our newest community partner and thank them for bringing this game-changing project to Bay County,” said Mark Sheldon, Chair of the Airport Board of Directors. “This milestone reflects the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of leaders from ECP, Bay EDA and Florida’s Great Northwest, whose hard work and shared vision have paved the way for long-term economic prosperity in our Region.”
The announcement marks the single largest economic development recruitment project ever introduced through Bay Economic Development Alliance (Bay EDA) and ECP.
“IAG Aero Group choosing Bay County is a testament to our Region’s capacity to further excellence in the aviation sector,” said Becca Hardin, President of Bay EDA. “The arrival of this project will only propel Northwest Florida forward, attracting more investment and interest in our area as a hub for aviation innovation.”
“We are excited to witness the culmination of years of effort turning into high-impact job creation for projects in our Region,” said Jennifer Conoley, President & CEO of Florida’s Great Northwest. “IAG’s investment reinforces Northwest Florida’s position as a major player within the Gulf Coast Aerospace Corridor.”
To bring the project to fruition, ECP, Bay EDA, and Florida’s Great Northwest worked together to assist IAG Aero Group in its location decision. Florida’s Great Northwest utilized its established connections in the aviation industry and regional expertise to develop a relationship with the company, leading to the project
opportunity. ECP and Bay EDA leaders, recognizing the project’s significance, worked to craft and submit a proposal as well as to secure Triumph grant funds.
With $25 million in funding awarded by Triumph Gulf Coast, IAG Aero Group plans to establish three key facilities in Bay County. The first facility is a 120,000-square-foot aircraft engine MRO facility dedicated to commercial aircraft engines for wide and narrow body aircraft. This facility will perform engine maintenance for airlines and aircraft owners around the world. IAG Aero Group has customers in 50 countries around the world.
The company will also build a 40,000-square-foot engine test cell at ECP which will be one of the few in the southeast U.S. This facility represents a substantial investment and further signals the region’s growing importance in the aerospace industry sector.
Third, the company has purchased an existing 140,000-square-foot facility situated on 36 acres in Bay County. This center will serve as the hub for the company’s warehouse and parts distribution operations.
Over the next decade, this initiative is expected to generate approximately $479 million in additional household income within the community, marking it as a transformative project for Bay County and the surrounding areas.
Construction is set to commence soon, with completion expected in 2026.
“This project is just the beginning of a new era for our Region,” said Parker W. McClellan Jr., A.A.E., ECP Executive Director. “We look forward to the opportunities it will bring to further solidify the establishment of ECP’s Aviation Center of Excellence and the continued collaboration with our partners.”