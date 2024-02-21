Eastern Airlines Picks Kansas City, MO For New HQ

The cargo airline will invest more than $4.7M and create 165 jobs in Missouri. Plus, Urban Outfitters kicks off operations at its new 600,000SF fulfillment center for Nuuly in the Kansas City region.

Eastern Airlines has selected Kansas City, MO as the location of its new headquarters. The domestic and international cargo airline will invest more than $4.7 million and create 165 new jobs at the facility. The company’s strategic move marks a significant milestone in its commitment to growth, innovation, and expanding its presence in the Midwest.

Eastern Airlines has had a presence in Kansas City since 2021, when it purchased Alta Aero Technic, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility, and formed Foxtrot Aero, a passenger-to-freighter design company. The company’s headquarters move will consolidate all of its operations to Kansas City.

“Eastern Air Holdings has had a great experience operating two other businesses at MCI, Alta Aero Technic and Foxtrot,” said Stephen Buscher, Eastern Airlines Chief Financial Officer. “Kansas City and its airport have a great legacy in our industry. We did look at a number of cities to rebase our headquarters, but the enthusiasm of Missouri and the city combined with the generous assistance of the Missouri Works program made our decision easy. The new terminal and our experience proved that it is a metropolitan area investing in its future, and we are proud to be a part of the new airport community.”

“We applaud Eastern Airlines’ decision to relocate to Kansas City and look forward to its growth in the area,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state’s advantages, including a strategic central location, low costs, and skilled workforce, continue to result in investments from leading companies. Eastern Airlines’ new headquarters is a complement to Kansas City’s new airport terminal and another example of our state’s ability to attract businesses that are creating new opportunities for Missourians.”

Eastern Airlines will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Eastern Airlines,” said Steven Anthony, Vice President of Business Development, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City (EDCKC). “With a rich history of aviation in Kansas City, Eastern Airlines is a welcomed addition to our expanding economy.”

“Kansas City is an ideal location for Eastern Airlines to establish its new headquarters, offering accessibility to the rest of the country and a strong network of community partners and resources,” said Jill McCarthy, Senior Vice President of Corporate Attraction, Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC). “More and more, companies are choosing KC for their headquarters, and we’re excited to see Eastern Airlines join that growing list.”

URBN Opens $60M NUULY Fulfillment Center

In more Kansas City region news, Urban Outfitters, Inc. launched operations this week at its new 600,000-square-foot Nuuly fulfillment center in Raymore, MO. Announced just over a year ago, the 600,000-square-foot facility is Nuuly’s second fulfillment and laundry facility and is expected to create 750 jobs.

“The opening of URBN’s new facility is an exciting moment for the company, the Kansas City region, and our state,” said Gov. Parson. “Missouri’s economic strengths are continuing to result in significant investments from world-class employers. We’re proud to see URBN beginning operations in Raymore and look forward to the lasting, positive impact it will provide for Missourians.”

URBN will invest $60 million in the Nuuly fulfillment and laundry facility in two phases of work. The project is expected to create 750 jobs over the next five years and will provide the company with capacity to triple its active subscriber base, following an exceptionally strong year.

“Nuuly has experienced unprecedented growth and momentum, and we are excited to expand our operations to the Kansas City region to support our next phase of growth,” said David Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly. “Opening our second U.S. fulfillment center will allow us to grow well into the future.”

Since launching in 2019, Nuuly has become the leading subscription rental clothing service for women and currently offers over 19,000 styles from more than 400 designer and contemporary brands, including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People.

“URBN’s strategic choice to open its new facility in Missouri further underscores the state’s unparalleled advantages,” said Subash Alias, CEO, Missouri Partnership. “Missouri’s central location in the heart of the nation, coupled with our robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, makes the state an ideal hub for businesses seeking efficiency and connectivity. We are thrilled to welcome renowned global retailer URBN to Missouri, and we are confident their presence will not only enhance the local economy but also leverage the state’s business advantages for their continued success.”