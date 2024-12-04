Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Great Plains » Missouri

EaglePicher Technologies, CAM Construction Services Expand In Missouri, Create 130 Jobs

EaglePicher Technologies will invest $20.9 million into Joplin expansion, creating 100 jobs while CAM Construction will expand its Glasgow facility.

EaglePicher Technologies, a leader in defense and aerospace manufacturing, will expand in Joplin, Missouri, investing $20.9 million and creating 100 new jobs. The company broke ground has announced a new energetics facility and administration building at its existing Joplin headquarters location.

“This investment will position EaglePicher’s energetics business for significant growth, while strengthening our ability to respond to current demands in a premier defense and aerospace manufacturing facility,” said Matt Housh, General Manager of EaglePicher’s Energetics Business Unit.

“Major expansions from industry leaders like EaglePicher Technologies continue to prove Missouri’s status as a top business destination,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s decision to build state-of-the-art facilities in Joplin further demonstrates our ability to support employers through superior infrastructure and a skilled workforce. We’re pleased to see EaglePicher Technologies strengthening our defense and aviation sectors with such a significant investment.”

EaglePicher
EaglePicher Technologies will invest $20.9 million into Joplin expansion, creating 100 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/EaglePicher Technologies)

EaglePicher Technologies’ new manufacturing facility will feature state-of-the-art advancements in manufacturing technology with semi-automatic capabilities. Advanced software for data retrieval and tracking will be housed at the facility. The U.S. owned company is known for its battery technology, energetic devices, and battery management systems. EaglePicher Technologies experienced an influx in battery production after launching a battery into space aboard NASA’s Explorer 1 satellite in 1958.

EaglePicher Technologies has more than 700 total employees with 600 employed at its Joplin location. New jobs added as part of EaglePicher Technologies’ expansion will pay an average wage well above the county average.

“Today’s announcement from EaglePicher Technologies is an exciting example of putting our mission of helping Missourians prosper into action,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This innovative company’s ongoing commitment to southwest Missouri is providing new investment, creating quality jobs, and supporting industries vital to a secure and prosperous future.”

For this expansion, EaglePicher Technologies will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company may receive assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

CAM Construction Services Will Expand Its Manufacturing Division In Glasgow

CAM Construction Services will expand its cabinet manufacturing division, Heritage Wood Mills, to Glasgow. This move positions Heritage Wood Mills as a leader in the industry, offering premium cabinetry that is both accessible and proudly made in the heart of the U.S. The company selected Glasgow due to its workforce, pro-business environment, and proximity to customers. Construction is underway, with plans to open early next year.

“We’re excited to bring our operations to Glasgow, creating jobs and strengthening local manufacturing while enhancing our ability to serve customers throughout the region,” said Clint Jacobs, CEO of CAM Construction Services. “Our expansion underscores our mission to combine exceptional quality with personalized service for every project, big or small.”

This move positions Heritage Wood Mills as a leader in the industry, offering premium cabinetry that is both accessible and proudly made in the heart of the U.S. The company is investing $925,000 and plans to create 30 new jobs in the region.

EaglePicher
CAM Construction Services will expand its manufacturing division, Heritage Wood Mills, in Glasgow, MO. (Photo: Missouri Partnership)

 “CAM Construction Services’ decision to expand to Glasgow is a testament to the incredible manufacturing talent and resources we have here in Missouri,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Missouri has a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation, and this investment not only builds on that legacy but also strengthens our rural communities. We’re excited to see this project come to life and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to Glasgow and the surrounding region.”

The company selected Glasgow due to its workforce, pro-business environment, and proximity to customers. Construction is underway, with plans to open early next year.

Check out all the latest news related to Missouri economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace/Defense/Aviation, Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Manufacturing, Missouri, Site Selection Factors, USA - Great Plains

CAM Construction Services, Capital Investment, EaglePicher Technologies, Glasgow, Heritage Wood Mills, Joplin, missouri, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Partnership, Single Location

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives

Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.

Featured Video
Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Dickies To Relocate To Orange County, California

Next

Adaptive Reuse Gives New Life To Old Buildings, Reinvigorates Communities

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly