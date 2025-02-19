Contact Us

Advertise
Editorial Calendar
Request Location information
Newsletters

Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Georgia

Duracell Relocates R&D Headquarters To Georgia

The battery manufacturer will open its Atlanta facility at Science Square Labs in 2026, creating 100 jobs.

Duracell, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, will relocate its research and development headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia. The new R&D facility, scheduled to open in Summer 2026, will be housed in the new state-of-the-art Science Square Labs building.

“This move is a significant milestone for Duracell as we continue to drive innovation in battery technology for many years to come and we’re excited about the opportunities that our Atlanta move will bring,” said Dr. Liben Hailu, Chief Technology Officer at Duracell. “We’re confident that this new chapter will strengthen our position as a global leader in the industry.”

 The new R&D facility at Science Square Labs will be designed to support Duracell’s continued growth and innovation. The modern space, developed by Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, will serve as Duracell’s innovation hub and will feature state-of-the-art laboratories, collaborative workspaces, and advanced technology infrastructure to support groundbreaking research and development activities. The move is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the Atlanta job market. 

“We are thrilled to see Duracell join the Science Square community,” said Ángel Cabrera, President of Georgia Tech. “This collaboration is a testament to our ongoing efforts to bridge academia and industry, fostering an environment where innovative ideas can thrive and lead to groundbreaking advancements.

Georgia
Duracell will relocate its R&D headquarters to Atlanta, GA creating 100 jobs. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Vkara)

 “Georgia is at the forefront of innovation and Duracell’s decision to locate their R&D headquarters in Atlanta is just the latest confirmation that we have what businesses want,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to thank our local and state partners who are leveraging those assets to their fullest to bring new opportunities across the state.”

 “Our decision to move Duracell’s R&D headquarters to Atlanta is strategic and driven by several key factors,” said Dr. Liben Hailu, Chief Technology Officer at Duracell. “The vibrant technology ecosystem, access to top-tier talent, and the close geographical proximity to our manufacturing facilities will strengthen our ability to innovate with speed and efficiency and deliver superior products to our consumers and customers.”

 Duracell was represented by Chad Koenig and Katelyn Fabian with Partners Real Estate in securing their new location and, for legal services, by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. 

Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Georgia, Industries, Research & Development, Single Location, Site Selection Factors, Technology, USA - Southeast

Atlanta, Battery Technology, Duracell, georgia, Georgia Tech, Invest Atlanta, research and development, Science Square Labs, Single Location

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives

Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.

Featured Video

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

supply chain

Listen Now – Supply Chain Gateway: Virginia

From the Port of Virginia to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion and an eye on air cargo facilities growth, Virginia connects business to markets, domestic and global.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

Listen Now – Supply Chain Gateway: Virginia

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly