Duracell Relocates R&D Headquarters To Georgia

Duracell, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, will relocate its research and development headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia. The new R&D facility, scheduled to open in Summer 2026, will be housed in the new state-of-the-art Science Square Labs building.

“This move is a significant milestone for Duracell as we continue to drive innovation in battery technology for many years to come and we’re excited about the opportunities that our Atlanta move will bring,” said Dr. Liben Hailu, Chief Technology Officer at Duracell. “We’re confident that this new chapter will strengthen our position as a global leader in the industry.”

The new R&D facility at Science Square Labs will be designed to support Duracell’s continued growth and innovation. The modern space, developed by Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, will serve as Duracell’s innovation hub and will feature state-of-the-art laboratories, collaborative workspaces, and advanced technology infrastructure to support groundbreaking research and development activities. The move is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the Atlanta job market.

“We are thrilled to see Duracell join the Science Square community,” said Ángel Cabrera, President of Georgia Tech. “This collaboration is a testament to our ongoing efforts to bridge academia and industry, fostering an environment where innovative ideas can thrive and lead to groundbreaking advancements.

Duracell will relocate its R&D headquarters to Atlanta, GA creating 100 jobs. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Vkara)

“Georgia is at the forefront of innovation and Duracell’s decision to locate their R&D headquarters in Atlanta is just the latest confirmation that we have what businesses want,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to thank our local and state partners who are leveraging those assets to their fullest to bring new opportunities across the state.”

“Our decision to move Duracell’s R&D headquarters to Atlanta is strategic and driven by several key factors,” said Dr. Liben Hailu, Chief Technology Officer at Duracell. “The vibrant technology ecosystem, access to top-tier talent, and the close geographical proximity to our manufacturing facilities will strengthen our ability to innovate with speed and efficiency and deliver superior products to our consumers and customers.”

Duracell was represented by Chad Koenig and Katelyn Fabian with Partners Real Estate in securing their new location and, for legal services, by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.