Duracell Manufacturing Expanding In Tennessee

Duracell Manufacturing will invest $25 million to expand its existing battery component manufacturing operations in Cleveland, Tennessee. The company will create 25 new jobs in Bradley County as a result of the project.

The expansion will support Duracell’s LaGrange, GA site by providing strategic battery components supply and allowing the company to meet and exceed its growing North American battery demand.

“The Duracell Company continues to value and invest in its Cleveland, Tennessee, manufacturing site, which has shipped C&D batteries all over the world for decades,” said Stefaan Boterberg, president, Duracell Manufacturing, LLC. “With this investment, the site adds a new important role of supporting our greater North American supply chain. We are excited to invest in and leverage the skill sets of our current and new Duracell team members!”

The Cleveland plant opened in 1961 and has been producing batteries under the Duracell brand name since 1964.

“Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our strong business climate and unmatched workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank Duracell Manufacturing for expanding operations in Bradley County and look forward to seeing how this investment will impact Tennesseans across the region.”

Since 2019, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 40 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,800 job commitments and $3.2 billion in capital investment.