Dura-Line To Invest $52M In West Texas

An expansion of Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business Dura-Line will result in the investment of more than $52 million and creation of 141 full time jobs in Lubbock, Texas.

Orbia’s Dura-Line is a global manufacturer and distributor of conduit, FuturePath, and cable-in-conduit. The business delivers infrastructure solutions to transform connectivity in the telecommunications, enterprise networking, energy and transportation industries. Dura-Line will expand into the Lubbock Logistics Center II located in the Lubbock Business Park, where it will manufacture plastic conduit for fiberoptic lines.

“We are experiencing unprecedented demand for our products. So, expanding in a strategic location with a highly skilled workforce was crucial to our business plan. Lubbock exceeds in both categories,” explained Elad Shmulevich, Vice President of Global Operations at Orbia Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line). “The support we’ve received from the LEDA team and the Lubbock community so far has confirmed that we made the right decision.”