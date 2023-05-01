Dura-Line To Invest $52M In West Texas

The expansion project will bring more than 140 new jobs to the Lubbock Business Park.

An expansion of Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business Dura-Line will result in the investment of more than $52 million and creation of 141 full time jobs in Lubbock, Texas.

Orbia’s Dura-Line is a global manufacturer and distributor of conduit, FuturePath, and cable-in-conduit. The business delivers infrastructure solutions to transform connectivity in the telecommunications, enterprise networking, energy and transportation industries. Dura-Line will expand into the Lubbock Logistics Center II located in the Lubbock Business Park, where it will manufacture plastic conduit for fiberoptic lines.

“We are experiencing unprecedented demand for our products. So, expanding in a strategic location with a highly skilled workforce was crucial to our business plan. Lubbock exceeds in both categories,” explained Elad Shmulevich, Vice President of Global Operations at Orbia Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line). “The support we’ve received from the LEDA team and the Lubbock community so far has confirmed that we made the right decision.”

“The expansion of Orbia’s Dura-Line business into the Hub City is monumental for the continued growth of rural Texas,” said John Osborne, CEO and president of Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA). “Dura-Line’s production of conduit pathways for fiberoptic cables will enable the expansion of broadband connectivity to our rural communities in need, especially those in West Texas. I am proud to welcome Orbia and Dura-Line to Lubbock, as they have proven to be great corporate partners that share our West Texas values and vision for the future of this region.”

