Douglas Manufacturing Expands Pell City, AL Facility

Construction began in January and the site is expected to be operational in early 2025, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Douglas Manufacturing Co. plans to invest nearly $11.7 million to expand its production facility in St. Clair County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The project — a 50,000 square-foot idler plant in Pell City — would result in 50 new jobs over the course of two years.

“This project is not only an investment in our company, but also in our community. We are proud to be part of the economic growth and development of Pell City, St. Clair County and Alabama,” said Paul Ross, President and CEO of Douglas Manufacturing.

Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said it sends a “strong message” when companies re-invest in Alabama.

Conecuh Sausage To Open Second Facility In Alabama Conecuh Sausage is a family-owned business, established in Evergreen in 1947, that produces high-quality meats with a patented blend of seasonings. Read more…

“It means they’re finding success here,” she said.

Douglas Manufacturing is receiving assistance through the Alabama Jobs Act, and Pell City, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce, is “upgrading Industrial Park Drive and extending tax abatements to the company.”

Construction began in January and the site is expected to be operational in early 2025.

Douglas Manufacturing was founded in 1978 and is one of 18 global manufacturing and sales companies with more than 1,200 team members and customers in more than 85 countries.

Rulmeca Holdings, a supplier of idlers and pulleys for belt conveyor systems, acquired the Alabama-based company in 2023.

“When the acquisition of Douglas was announced last year on April 20, we declared that investments would have been realized in Pell City increasing manufacturing capacity and products lines — now just 10 months later we are proud to keep the promise celebrating this first significant step towards a brilliant future for Douglas,” said Fabio Ghisalberti, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Rulmeca.